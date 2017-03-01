Casey Affleck On Oscars, Sexual Harassment Backlash: ‘Nothing I Can Do About It’

In spite of certain suspicions, actor Casey Affleck hasn’t turned a blind eye to the controversy and backlash that surrounds his major win at the 2017 Oscars.

In the months leading up to Tinseltown’s big night, as the Boston Globe reports, the 41-year-old Manchester by the Sea star became the target of a smear campaign based off of alleged mentions of sexual harassment from two women who filed suit against Affleck in 2010 for supposed actions that took place while filming I’m Still Here, a Joaquin Phoenix-led documentary-style film.

Casey Affleck on accusations of sexual harassment: “There’s really nothing I can do about it.” https://t.co/WYiTSgZ4UN pic.twitter.com/c7MB9fXVBe — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) March 1, 2017

Both cases were ultimately settled out of court for undisclosed amounts, but that hasn’t stopped the media or Casey’s Hollywood peers, including actresses Constance Wu of Fresh Off the Boat fame and fellow Academy Award-winner Brie Larson — the latter of whom personally presented Affleck his Best Actor trophy at this Sunday’s Oscars telecast and displayed noticeable angst while doing so, as the Inquisitr noted this past Monday — from contesting Affleck and the Academy for their choice to award a supposed sexual predator.

Speaking by phone to the Globe on Tuesday while on the set of his next project, an indie film titled Light of My Life, Casey Affleck expressed that a legal obligation to remain silent about the supposed incident that led the public to assume the worst about him.

“I believe that any kind of mistreatment of anyone for any reason is unacceptable and abhorrent,” the entertainer stated, “and everyone deserves to be treated with respect in the workplace and anywhere else.”

“There’s really nothing I can do about it other than live my life the way I know I live it,” he continued, “and to speak to what my own values are and how I try to live by them all the time.”

Although legally bound not to comment on the sexual harassment charges that led to the Oscars backlash, Affleck seemed to allude to the issue as he picked up another trophy for his role in Manchester by the Sea at this year’s Golden Globes. In a moment of irony, it would be Larson who presented Casey with that particular win as well.

“Despite how I might think I’m in charge at my house,” Affleck expressed while holding his Best Actor in a Drama statuette, “it’s my kids who give me permission to do this because they have got the strength of character to keep at bay all the noise that sometimes surrounds people who live publicly.”

The case regarding Casey Affleck’s supposed misconduct toward his female crew members mirrors a handful of past incidents involving filmmakers who were accused of some form of sexual indecency without being properly tried or punished for their supposed crimes, as Time shares.

“Roman Polanski fled the country after he was arrested for and pled guilty to the rape of a 13-year-old girl,” the publication dictates, “and has since won an Oscar. [Also], Woody Allen has been accused of sexually abusing his adopted daughter but has been honored by the Oscars,” on numerous occasions.

Just recently, Polanski’s supposed victim, Samantha Geimer, now in her 50’s, tossed a wrench in the ongoing legal matter by defending her alleged rapist and telling TMZ that enough time has passed for all involved to heal and move forward.

“I’m all for the truth getting out,” Ms. Geimer proclaimed.

“He’s apologized, I forgive him. I know that he’s sorry and he didn’t mean to hurt me. He’s admitted what he did. He went to jail.”

Reps for the Academy have not commented on the Casey Affleck Oscars backlash or the dismissed cases that caused the public’s outcry. Likewise, writer and director of Manchester by the Sea, Kenneth Lonergan, has also chosen to remain silent on the controversial subject.

