Mama June: Did ‘Not To Hot’ Star Wear A Facial Prosthetic During Filming?

Mama June: From Not To Hot has only aired one episode, and already fans are speculating that there may have been some chicanery afoot during filming of the WEtv show. Specifically, some viewers seem to think that “Mama June” Shannon wore a fat suit, facial prosthetics, and perhaps both, in order to overstate just how dramatically she transformed.

As Independent Journal Review reports, the first episode of the show was meant to showcase Mama June at her heaviest — her “pre-transformation” self, so to speak. However, observant viewers noticed something a little off about her face.

Besides the possibility of a facial prosthetic to artificially inflate Mama June’s face, other observers believe that there may have been a fat suit in play to exaggerate Shannon’s weight. As Us Weekly reports, Twitter users noticed not only irregularities in her face but also in her hair color. Others pointed out that she seemed to move stiffly in front of the cameras.

If there truly is some flim-flam happening behind the scenes of Not to Hot, it’s unlikely to turn off viewers, IJR writer Sarah Caskie suggests.

“[WEtv] and Mama June have yet to comment on the fat suit conspiracy. But in all likelihood, it will only improve ratings for their latest reality hit.”

For those not familiar with the show, in Mama June: From Not To Hot, “Mama June” Shannon, former star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, undergoes a total personal transformation. From weight loss surgery and follow-up surgeries to deal with the after-effects, to follow-up care with her nutritionist and trainer to keep the weight off, to personal therapy to help her break the bad habits that keep leading her to bad men.

Speaking to People, Mama June’s daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Thompson spoke about filming their latest reality show.

For Lauryn, having her old friends — the crew — back from the days of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo (which was canceled in 2014) around was like being around family again.

“I think my favorite part would have to be [that] we were able to bring people in from our other crew from Here Comes Honey Boo. Unfortunately some of the camera guys couldn’t come, but that’s what meant the most to us filming this, because those people are like family to us.”

Eleven-year-old Alana, on the other hand, said that life since production wrapped up has been difficult for her mother. Because she couldn’t be seen in public with her weight loss, Mama June had to either stay home or go to great lengths to hide her body.

“It’s been really hard for her, because my mama is not just a person who can stay in the house. My mama is very outgoing and stubborn. So when she’s like, ‘Lets go to the grocery store,’ we’re like, ‘You can’t, because you have to stay in hiding, you know.’ And then she’s just like, ‘No, I have to go out, I’ll just put on big clothes and they will never see me.’ The craziest disguise that she’s done, she went out with this big jacket on, glasses, a hat and a scarf. She went overboard.”

Moving forward, Mama June has big plans for her career. According to In Touch Weekly, Shannon hopes to imitate another formerly large woman who has undergone a dramatic weight loss: Melissa McCarthy. Sources say she’s met with agents and is seriously hoping to break into comedy acting.

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays at 10 p.m. Eastern Time on WEtv.

