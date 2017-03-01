WWE Rumors: ‘WrestleMania 33’ Main Event, Kurt Angle On TV, Finn Bálor Return

Welcome to our rundown of the latest WWE rumors, which this time around cover WrestleMania 33, Kurt Angle’s return to TV, Finn Bálor making his return from injury, and the future of Matt Hardy. There’s also a nugget about the gameplan going forward for Impact Wrestling.

While it has seemed for some time that WWE is slotting the rematch between Goldberg and Brock Lesnar as the main event at WrestleMania 33, that might not necessarily be the case. According to Cageside Seats, WWE officials (or more accurately, Vince McMahon) have not yet decided which match will close out the show. WWE promoted multiple top matches as “main events” for every WrestleMania over the last several years, but only one match is the true main event: the one that goes on last.

WWE rumors had long pointed to the Goldberg vs. Lesnar encounter taking the top slot and that seems the most likely candidate. Theirs is a feud that warrants the honor, and they have a solid storyline to play off. When Goldberg returned to WWE after more than a decade away at Survivor Series, he decimated the seemingly invulnerable Lesnar, beating him in under 90 seconds. That was the main event of the show. The pair also tussled in the Royal Rumble, with Goldberg quickly eliminating Lesnar after he entered the match.

Having a short, high-impact match between those two towering figures might prove a welcome antidote for critics of last year’s main event, a WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Triple H and Roman Reigns that many slated for dragging on too long after a lengthy show. Goldberg vs. Lesnar was also the first match announced for WrestleMania 33, placing a deeper sense of importance on the bout.

There are not too many other major candidates for the final spot at the show. The Undertaker is always a contender, though if he faces Reigns, many fans will revolt against the Big Dog harder than they might in a match placed lower on the card. The WWE Championship match — which at the moment appears to be between holder Bray Wyatt, Royal Rumble winner Randy Orton, and AJ Styles — doesn’t seem like it’d fit, though it’d bring more prestige to the championship and give Styles especially a reward after such a stellar first year in WWE for him.

The only other serious candidate at the moment appears the much-expected Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho bout which, after such a compelling story between the two, would prove a fitting main event. But it’s difficult to imagine Vince McMahon edging that way, especially if Owens loses the WWE Universal Championship to Goldberg at Fastlane.

Elsewhere in the latest WWE rumors, Finn Bálor is expected to return to TV on the main roster imminently. He’s already scheduled for house show matches later this month, and if there is a WrestleMania program in store for him, the build to that should start very soon. He is due back any day, apparently, with chatter suggesting he will be on Raw next week.

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for the return of Kurt Angle to WWE TV, WWE rumors suggest. The Olympian is the headliner for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class, but he’s expected to play an active role in WWE going forward, with whispers claiming he’s set to replace Mick Foley as Raw general manager. It’s unclear as yet whether Angle will wrestle in WWE, but he’s expected to return to television the night after WrestleMania 33.

The future shall be EXHILARATING. When you think you know all the answers, #HouseHardy will change the questions. We are MAGIC. pic.twitter.com/QSVaHZbatK — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 28, 2017

After leaving Impact Wrestling this week, WWE rumors suggested Matt Hardy will return to the McMahons’ company after a great 2016 for him in which he became one of the hottest acts in pro wrestling. But regardless of whether he does end up back with WWE, Hardy plans to keep using the “Broken” name and gimmick.

Lastly, on the Impact Wrestling front, the company has seen a minor exodus of talent, with Matt and Jeff Hardy, Drew Galloway, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis all leaving or apparently leaving over the last few days. The company is apparently focusing on younger, newer (and, by definition, cheaper) talents.

Stay tuned to the Inquisitr for all the latest pro wrestling news and WWE rumors.

[Featured Image by WWE]