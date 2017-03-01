‘Riverdale’ Episode 6 Spoilers: Betty Thinks Her Dad Killed Jason Blossom

Riverdale returns with an all-new episode this Thursday, March 2 with “Chapter Six: Faster, Pussycats! Kill! Kill!” According to the official synopsis and latest spoilers, Episode 6 will focus on Josie and the Pussycats, particularly the feud between Valerie (Hayley Law) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray). The promo also showed Betty confronting her father, thinking he had something to do with Jason Blossom’s death.

Archie (KJ Apa), Betty (Lili Reinhart), Veronica (Camilla Mendes), Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and the rest of the gang will be back this Thursday, March 2 with a new Riverdale episode. Spoilers revealed that the bulk of Episode 6 will be about the feud between Valerie and Josie. The trailer even showed Valerie quitting the band after her fight with Josie.

The new #JosieAndthePussycats debut on #Riverdale this thursday at 9 on the #cw! Wait, is that VERONICA? HOW?

According to Coming Soon, Valerie trying to help Archie prepare for Riverdale High’s annual variety show was what got her into Josie’s bad side. Seeing that this will be the first time that Archie will play his music in front of a crowd, the football player clearly needed someone to help him prep for the big day. Unfortunately, Josie did not appreciate Valerie trying to step up. The site claimed that this would lead to some “major fallout” between Josie and Valerie. If this was not stressful enough for Josie, spoilers also revealed that Riverdale fans will get to see her overbearing father return for her performance at the variety show.

Even though he got a bit of help from Valerie, Archie seemed to have let his stage fright get the best of him. The star football player froze in front of Riverdale to everyone’s surprise.

“What’s happening?” Veronica asked.

“He’s choking,” Josie replied.

Elsewhere in Riverdale Episode 6, Betty and Jughead continue to get to the bottom of Jason Blossom’s (Trevor Stines) death. As seen in the last episode, Betty found it odd that her parents did not want her to visit Polly. As they were searching for clues about what truly happened to Jason and Polly, Grandma Blossom revealed that the two were actually engaged.

As her parents refused to tell her more details about Jason and Polly’s relationship, even forbidding her to visit her own sister, Betty and Jughead decided to take matters into their own hands.

“There’s got to be a reason why mom and dad doesn’t want me to see Polly,” Betty told Jughead.

Watch Betty get in touch with her bad girl side, tonight at 9/8c on @thecw

The two eventually came face-to-face with the mysterious Polly, played by Tiera Skovbye. FanSided speculated that Jason and Polly could actually be planning on running away together the night of the incident. They stated the Blossoms and Coppers did not have the best relationship and that eloping might be the only way for Jason and Polly to be together.

As they were searching for answers, Betty and Jughead come across a car filled with Jason Blossom’s possessions.

“This whole car is a crime scene,” Jughead said.

But the next thing we saw was the car, along with every other evidence, being burned by a mystery man.

“Did you kill Jason Blossom?” Betty was then seen asking her father.

We Got This Covered predicted that Jason Blossom’s killer would not be revealed until later in the show. While Betty’s father might not have been the main culprit, the site held that he might be covering for someone. Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty on the show, said that if parents were actually involved in Jason’s death, it will still not stop her from finding what truly happened that night.

“If her parents do have anything to do with the murder, she is willing to find that out and she’s not willing to sacrifice her own personal feelings for the sake of solving this murder. She would rather know the truth and know if her parents really do have something to do with it. In episode 6, that’s a big Betty and Polly episode, where she kind of finds out what happened to Polly.”

Riverdale Episode 6, “Chapter Six: Faster, Pussycats! Kill! Kill!,” airs Thursday, March 2 on The CW. Watch the promo below.

