‘Dancing With The Stars’: Full Cast Announced — Meet The Stars

As is the recent tradition, the new celebrity cast for season 24 of Dancing with the Stars was announced today on Good Morning America. The new season begins with the show’s 400th episode on Monday, March 20 at 8 p.m. for a two-hour season premiere. This season will welcome back professional dancer Kym Herjavec and will pit new parents Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd against each other. As always, Dancing with the Stars will be hosted by Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, and the celebrity-turned-dancers will be judged by Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Julianne Hough.

This season’s 12 dancing couples for Dancing with the Stars include the following celebrities.

Nick Viall with Peta Murgatroyd

Nick Viall is this season’s Bachelor star, who has both won and lost fans during the last few weeks of the show. He first appeared on The Bachelorette with Andi Dorfman, then later appeared on the summer series Bachelor in Paradise. To say that he comes from a large family is an understatement. Nick has 11 siblings and has much to live up to as his parents have been married for 37 years.

Nancy Kerrigan with Artem Chigvintsev

Nancy Kerrigan is a world-class ice skater who is, unfortunately, better known for her feud with rival Tonya Harding and her attack from Harding’s ex-husband that caused a terrible knee injury than for her actual skating. However, Kerrigan is also known for winning a bronze medal at the 1992 Winter Olympics and winning the silver at the 1994 Winter Games. She is currently serving as executive producer for the upcoming documentary, Why Don’t You Lose 5 lbs.? which is about sports players faced with eating disorders.

Bonner Bolton with Sharna Burgess

Prior to Dancing with the Stars, Bonner Bolton was the No. 1 bull rider in the country before becoming paralyzed when he landed on his head after dismounting a bull during the PBR’s 2016 season opener. He was given a 1 percent chance of ever walking again. Today, the 29-year-old not only walks but dances and has a new career as a model.

Mr. T with Kym Herjavec

Now known as a household name, Mr. T began working as a doorman and worked his way up to become known as one of Chicago’s toughest bouncers. He later became a celebrity bodyguard. Sylvester Stallone cast Mr. T for Rocky III, after which he landed a prime spot on NBC’s The A Team TV show. In 1985, he became a professional wrestler and today he still “pities the fool.”

Charo with Keo Motsepe

Known for her own catch phrase “cuchi-cuchi,” Charo grew up in Spain and appeared in movies and TV shows before becoming an American icon. She has appeared on numerous TV shows and variety specials over the years and has been twice voted “Best Classical Flamenco Guitarist in the World” by Guitar Player Magazine.

Heather Morris with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Heather Morris is best known for playing the role of Brittany Pierce on the FOX TV series Glee and appeared in the movie Spring Breakers. She has since performed with Beyonce on her “I Am… Sasha Fierce” world tour. She currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband and two sons and hopes to make them proud on Dancing with the Stars.

Erika Jayne with Gleb Savchenko

Erika Jayne rose up the Billboard dance chart with her 2007 hit “Rollercoaster,” which was followed by eight more No. 1 songs. In 2015, she became an official “housewife” and appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Chris Kattan with Witney Carson

Chris Kattan is probably best known for appearing on Saturday Night Live from 1996 to 2003, but he has also appeared in numerous movies and was a regular on the ABC comedy series The Middle.

Normani Kordei with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Normani is a member of the group Fifth Harmony. In 2015, the group’s album, Reflection, debuted at the No. 5 spot on the Billboard 200 and has since been certified Gold. The best-known song from that album is “Worth It.” Normani is also the Global Ambassador for the American Cancer Society as well as an Ambassador for the CyberSmile Foundation.

Simone Biles with Sasha Farber

Known as one of the best American gymnasts, Simone Biles competed in the 2013 World Championships and became a bronze medalist winner at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio. Her book, Courage to Soar, is a New York Times Best Seller and landed at No. 1 for Young Adult Hard Covers.

Rashad Jennings with Emma Slater

Rashad Jennings is the obligatory Dancing with the Stars football player competing for the Mirrorball trophy. He has been ranked as one of the No. 1 NFL safeties in 2015. He has played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Oakland Radars, and now the New York Giants. He is the founder of the Rashad Jennings Foundation, which is dedicated to inspiring kids and teens by making education fun.

David Ross with Lindsay Arnold

David Ross is a two-time World Series Champion playing for the Boston Red Sox in 2013 and the Chicago Cubs in 2016. However, during his 15 years in the Major League, he has also played for Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Diego Padres, Cincinnati Reds and the Atlanta Braves. His new book, Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages, will be published in May of this year.

