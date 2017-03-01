‘Suits’ Season 7 Renewed, Premiere Date, Cast Update: Will Meghan Markle Return?

Suits Season 7 got an early renewal. USA Network renewed its popular, long-running legal drama for another season in August 2016. The current season of Suits wraps up Wednesday with a “shocking” episode.

Will the shocking episode kill Rachel Zane, played by Meghan Markle, or write the character out? It looks like neither of that is happening as Meghan Markle is returning to reprise her role as Rachel in Suits Season 7.

Meghan Markle is currently dating Prince Harry. According to some reports, the couple is serious about their relationship, and Prince Harry is thinking of proposing to the Suits actress. It has set off speculation about whether Meghan Markle will be part of Suits Season 7 or not.

The actress is committed to doing Suits Season 7, and she is back in Canada after spending “quality time” with Prince Harry in London, according to Hello!Meghan Markle is expected to begin filming Season 7 of Suits in April.

In the fight for their dreams, some succeeded while others faltered. Relive the top moments from this week’s #Suits: https://t.co/pwzRcoyBjj pic.twitter.com/KxhUM0c11W — Suits (@Suits_USA) February 23, 2017

She is confirmed to return, but it should surprise no one if the 35-year-old actress decides to quit midseason. Hello! quoted a source close to Suits as saying that it would be difficult for her to do both and give time to her relationship, as well as play Rachel.

“It will definitely be hard for her to do both Suits and continue building her relationship with Harry.”

Earlier in February, British tabloid Daily Star reported that Meghan Markle wanted to quit Suits and make London her home. The actress has yet to comment on that.

Meanwhile, it does not seem that Gina Torres is returning in Suits Season 7. Gina Torres’ character, Jessica Pearson, was written out in the midseason finale of Season 6 as the actress wanted to get back to her life in Los Angeles, and the filming of Suits takes places in Toronto. TV Line has reported that a Suits spin-off is in the works at USA Network, and it would center on Jessica Pearson. USA Network, however, has not yet officially confirmed that.

Rest of the series regulars, including Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, and Rick Hoffman, are set to return in Suits Season 7.

Who's excited for the Season Finale of #Suits? Here's a BTS look at the last day of filming from @sarahgrafferty. #TBT pic.twitter.com/jIuTiofklA — Suits (@Suits_USA) February 23, 2017

The Season 6 finale is expected to end on a cliffhanger. TV Line has reported that “a certain redhead” would be at the center of that cliffhanger. It also quoted Rafferty, who plays Donna on Suits (also the redhead character on the series), as saying that her character’s future is not very clear.

“There’s an ambiguousness, in terms of Donna’s future, on many levels.”

And the season finale will see the return of federal prosecutor Anita Gibbs (Leslie Hope), and she intends to stop Mike (Adams) from becoming a real lawyer.

Mike's fate will be decided TONIGHT. Don't miss the Season Finale of #Suits at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/DGSKJStEXP — Suits (@Suits_USA) March 1, 2017

In a sneak peek, she is seen telling Mike that people like him should not be working anywhere. She has the power to crush his dream as the newest member of the character and fitness committee.

“I [Anita Gibbs] want to tell you, you might as well cancel this hearing. Save us all a lot of time. Because the vote has to be unanimous and you’re [Mike] never getting my vote.”

It will be a great end to an intense season if Mike becomes the real lawyer, and Suits Season 7 opens with him in a court arguing a case. One can trust Harvey to figure out a way to help his prodigy pass the bar, but Mike’s success might come at a price (read Harvey’s sacrifice) as the final episode preview suggests.

Gibbs is back with a vengeance. Can Harvey and Mike stop her? Don't miss the shocking Season Finale of #Suits, Wed at 10/9c. pic.twitter.com/zTJDxAFyEE — Suits (@Suits_USA) February 27, 2017

Here is the synopsis of Suits Season 6 finale, titled “Character and Fitness.”

“Mike needs Harvey and Rachel’s help to overcome an impossible obstacle and achieve his dream of becoming a real lawyer; Donna’s new venture hits a snag; Louis tries to patch things up with Tara.”

Suits Season 7 is likely to premiere sometime this summer. Based on the previous six seasons’ premiere dates, it is being speculated that the new season might air in the last week of June or in the second week of July. According to IMDB, Suits Season 7 returns with Episode 1 on June 21.

Series creator Aaron Korsh, however, has no clue when Suits Season 7 will premiere.

"@MarianitaFNoche @sukanya_mani imdb says June21.. now I'm confused ????" Maybe they know something I don't… — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) February 25, 2017

Suits Season 6 finale airs on March 1, Wednesday on USA Network.

