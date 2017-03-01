Jennifer Aniston Faces Pregnancy Rumor, Kathy Hilton Says She’s Expecting A Girl

Jennifer Aniston has faced allegations of pregnancies for years, but thus far, none of them have been true. Now, however, a new claim has come directly from another celebrity. So, could the actress finally be expecting?

Although Jennifer Aniston is currently happily married to husband Justin Theroux, she has yet to announce any pregnancy and appeared to be sporting a perfectly flat tummy while attending the Oscars on Sunday in Los Angeles. That said, Kathy Hilton is convinced she is expecting a baby girl.

“Jennifer Aniston looks so beautiful tonight I am telling you she is having a baby girl. 100 percent,” Hilton tweeted, according to a report by Celebs Now on February 28.

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux tied the knot in a secret ceremony at their Los Angeles home in August 2015 after about 5 years of dating. As fans will recall, Jennifer Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt, who infamously struck up a romance with Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith during their marriage.

Although a fan tweeted to Hilton about her announcement and asked if she had gotten Jennifer Aniston mixed up with Natalie Portman, Hilton confirmed, “No.” A while later, however, the mother of socialite Paris Hilton and half-sister of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Kyle and Kim Richards, removed the Jennifer Aniston pregnancy tweet from her page.

Jennifer Aniston pregnancy rumors are nothing new. In fact, just last year, after she and Theroux enjoyed a romantic vacation in the Bahamas, the 48-year-old actress was confronted with baby bump allegations and a rumor which suggested she was with child.

“She’s pregnant,” an alleged friend of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux told In Touch Weekly last June. “She and Justin are ecstatic. Jen has wanted to have a baby with Justin for years. Their baby news came at a bad time in her life, too — she just lost her mother, and she and Justin almost broke up. But now this surprise pregnancy has turned the worst of times into the best of times.”

The magazine shared their story on the cover of their magazine and featured several photos of Jennifer Aniston’s baby bump. In one of their photos, the actress was seen with her belly out as her husband stood behind her, helping her with her swimsuit. In another, she was seen sitting down on a paddle board in the ocean.

Following In Touch Weekly magazine’s shocking report, Jennifer Aniston’s rep shot down the rumor regarding her alleged baby bump and pregnancy and slammed the magazine for making up their entire story. The rep also explained that Aniston’s fuller midsection was nothing more than the result of a big lunch.

A short time later, Jennifer Aniston penned an open letter with The Huffington Post, in which she slammed the rumors claiming she was pregnant and shed light on what she deemed to be a much bigger issue in the media.

“For the record, I am not pregnant. What I am is fed up,” Jennifer Aniston wrote, according to a report by Us Weekly. “I’m fed up with the sport-like scrutiny and body-shaming that occurs daily. … If I am some kind of symbol to some people out there, then clearly I am an example of the lens through which we, as a society, view our mothers, daughters, sisters, wives, female friends and colleagues. The objectification and scrutiny we put women through is absurd and disturbing.”

“The message that girls are not pretty unless they’re incredibly thin, that they’re not worthy of our attention unless they look like a supermodel or an actress on the cover of a magazine is something we’re all willingly buying into,” she added.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]