NFL Rumors: Could The Indianapolis Colts Sign Alshon Jeffery?

As NFL free agency draws closer, rumors are beginning to fly surrounding nearly all teams across the league. There are high-caliber players available on the open market this offseason that have the potential to drastically change franchises. Some players were franchise tagged that were expected to hit the market, but there are still plenty of big names available.

Alshon Jeffery is one of those names that teams will have the opportunity to sign. He will have his pick of suitors, although there is one darkhorse team that hasn’t been talked about a lot when it comes to his upcoming free agency.

The Indianapolis Colts have a lot of money to spend this offseason and are always looking to improve their offense. Chris Ballard is the new general manager in town and could decide to show interest in signing Jeffery. Giving franchise quarterback Andrew Luck that kind of target would make the offense much more potent.

ESPN Colts’ beat writer Mike Wells opined that Jeffery might make sense for the Colts. He also mentioned that fellow free agent wide receiver DeSean Jackson could also make sense if Indianapolis decides to pursue a wide receiver in free agency.

Why Alshon Jeffery, DeSean Jackson could make sense for Colts https://t.co/WGm45WObcS — Mike Wells (@MikeWellsNFL) February 28, 2017

Last season with the Chicago Bears, Jeffery ended up catching 52 passes for 821 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers may not look like superstar numbers, but he has dealt with nagging injuries for the last couple years and has played it safe to capitalize on his free agency. In 2014 with the Bears, Jeffery showed off his full potential with 85 receptions for 1,133 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Why would the Colts decide to pursue a top-notch wide receiver rather than spending most of their money on the defensive side of the football?

First of all, the Colts must give Luck as any weapons as they can afford. Indianapolis could sign Jeffery and still have plenty of money and the draft to shore up their defense. Ballard has to be aggressive in order to turn the Colts back around into a legitimate Super Bowl contender.

Secondly, Jeffery would add exactly the dynamic that the Colts’ offense has been missing over the last couple of years. T.Y. Hilton is one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL, but he doesn’t possess the athleticism or stature that Jeffery has. Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds with above average athleticism, Jeffery would add a much bigger and more dynamic target than Luck has ever worked with.

Eddie Lacy, Alshon Jeffery headline riskiest free agents of 2017, @AdamSchein writes https://t.co/GvdXYWKEHJ pic.twitter.com/7CNrUi5wbB — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 28, 2017

Imagine a duo of one of the most athletically gifted wide receivers in the NFL across from one of the top speed receivers in the league. Defenses would have nightmares facing the Indianapolis offense.

At just 27-years-old, Jeffery is still in the prime of his career. If the Colts sign him to a big four-year contract, Jeffery will be in the prime of his career throughout the entire deal.

While it is intriguing to think about Jeffery signing with the Colts, Ballard will have to be extremely aggressive in order to get him. Other teams are already preparing to offer him a huge contract. That being said, the Colts might very well be one of the best fits for him if they can offer the deal he wants.

Indianapolis has to take care of their defense, but signing Jeffery would be a huge splash. Their offense has already been dangerous over the past couple seasons, but adding Jeffery would take them to a new level.

Expect to see the Colts be aggressive in free agency this offseason. They have a lot of money to spend and Ballard will be looking to make some moves and rebuild the roster. Jeffery may not end up being a target, but he would certainly make a lot of sense for the Colts.

Do you think the Indianapolis Colts should pursue Alshon Jeffery in free agency? What team do you think he will end up signing with? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below!

[Featured Image by Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini]