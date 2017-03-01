‘Bachelor’ Jason Mesnick Celebrates 7th Anniversary With Molly

Jason Mesnick met his wife, Molly Malaney, during his Season 13 run as The Bachelor. Jason and Molly’s relationship got off to a rocky start when Mesnick actually chose Melissa Rycroft over Molly at the final rose ceremony. In a historic Bachelor moment, Jason changed his mind on After the Final Rose in 2009 and decided it was Molly he could not live without. Luckily, Molly felt the same, and now she and Jason have been blissfully married for seven years.

Fans just have to follow Jason and Molly on social media to see their heartfelt love and devotion for one another. Jason took to Instagram to share a sweet anniversary sentiment to Molly. Mesnick shared a photo from their wedding day along with a photo of Molly playing basketball with Mesnick’s son from his first marriage.

Jason said, “Babe, thank you for the best 7 years of my life. I know we met in the craziest way possible… but you are the best partner, friend, mother, and lover that I could ever imagine. Plus who else could play one on one with their stepson in a little sundress! I love you forever.”

Jason isn’t the only one sharing memories and sentimental thoughts on social media. Molly has also posted to Instagram, sharing collages reliving their wedding day and a final anniversary post of her favorite photo from their big day. The photo shows Jason and Molly and the obvious love and adoration they have for one another.

Molly captioned the photo saying, “Closing out our 7th anniversary with my absolute favorite photo from our wedding… @jasonmesnick I could not have dreamed up a better life partner than you… ❤️???????? (and now I will relieve you all from these nauseating love posts…for now????).”

Jason and Molly married February 27, 2010, at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, California. Since Molly was not initially Jason’s first pick, she was not given a Neil Lane ring as the other final rose winners have been in the past. Mesnick wanted to rectify that, and he did. People shared that for their fifth anniversary two years ago, Jason presented Molly with her very own Neil Lane ring. The 2.5 carat ring is set in platinum with a rose gold band, the ring is decorated with a central oval-cut stone surrounded by a double halo of 160 round diamonds.

Jason and Molly are living the dream. Along with Jason’s son Ty, he and Molly welcomed daughter Riley into the world in March 2013. Their lives are great on both a personal and professional level. Molly works in radio while Jason is in real estate.

Going back to when it all started, Jason has opened up to the world recently about what really happened behind the scenes of After the Final Rose when he announced he wanted Molly. The Huffington Post shared an interview with Jason in which he says the producers would not allow him to approach Molly off camera. They wanted viewers to feel sorry for Melissa in hopes she would agree to the Bachelorette gig.

While they were already broken up, Melissa knew nothing of Jason’s feelings for Molly until he announced it on live television. Mesnick says he regrets going against his morals and gut feeling when he listened to producers. He has no ill feelings towards Melissa and never wanted to hurt anyone. Jason simply wanted the love of his life, Molly. Despite the obstacles, things worked out for everyone involved.

While Jason and Molly may not have initially begun their relationship ideally, they are a true Bachelor success story and a couple to be admired. Congrats to them both on seven wedded years together.

