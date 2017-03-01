Brad Pitt ‘Snubs’ Oscars Red Carpet With Kate Hudson: Keeping Romance Secret?

For months, Brad Pitt has been rumored to be involved in a secret romance with Kate Hudson. Speculation soared that the actor had found a new love with Kate in the wake of his split from Angelina Jolie when Hudson reportedly dished about their fling at two Golden Globes parties. That led to a new report claiming that Brad and Kate were planning to finally go public with their reported romance at the Oscars.

Just before the Oscars ceremony, Yahoo told readers that Hudson and Pitt had formed a tentative plan to step out at the big bash rather than continue to keep their relationship low-key. Although Brad has posed with other girlfriends (and wives) on the red carpet previously, including Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, his debut with Kate allegedly was planned as a more subtle statement.

An insider quoted by Yahoo revealed the plan.

“[Brad] talked with Kate…[they planned to] come out as a couple behind the scenes at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.”

The source noted that Hudson and Pitt viewed that party as the ideal choice, because it would provide the couple with support in the form of friends and business associates. Moreover, “nothing is off the table” when it came to their plan for posing for photographers as a couple.

“They know that if they are seen having a few flirty moments, the news will leak out.”

Brad and Kate reportedly have sought to keep their romance as private as possible during his divorce with Angelina. However, it’s allegedly the support that Pitt found at last month’s Golden Globes that motivated him to make his relationship with Hudson public knowledge.

“The support and applause he received at the Golden Globes was a shock and pleasant surprise,” explained the insider. “It made him realize Hollywood is generally on his side concerning his divorce.”

As for whether the alleged romantic relationship between Brad and Kate is serious or just a flirty friendship, Yahoo reported that the couple has taken it to the next level by involving their children. Hudson reportedly met Pitt’s younger children and is considering having Brad meet her own youngsters.

The blended flock involved in these introductions would make for an impressive gathering. Kate has two sons, Ryder, 13 and Bingham, 5. The younger children who she reportedly met include Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Adding to the rumors that Hudson and Pitt are getting serious, Kate was allegedly overheard at two Golden Globes parties telling pals about her fling with the actor. Hudson reportedly informed one group of friends that the couple had gotten together on “several occasions” after his breakup from Angelina.

We got love on the brain and sending you all ❤'s! Happy Valentine's Day from our fam to yours ???? A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Also, Kate announced on the Howard Stern Show that she thinks Brad is “very, very handsome.” That confession about Pitt’s appearance occurred when Stern asked Hudson who she would want to date now that she is single.

But when Oscars night rolled around, where was Brad? Instead of Pitt, Kate reportedly was seen holding hands with Diplo at an Oscars after-party, according to Hollywood Life.

Hudson, 37, and DJ Diplo, 38, were at the Vanity Fair’s Oscars bash, and also have been “hanging out,” according to a source quoted by the media outlet. The source also described their relationship as “casual and fun.”

As for Brad’s whereabouts on Oscar night, Yahoo reported that Pitt was among the “no-shows” in a report on celebrities who “snub Hollywood’s biggest night.” Also, Brad’s buddy George Clooney was on the “no shows” list.

Pitt’s absence offered an opportunity for Angelina Jolie to stage a solo red carpet appearance. But the media outlet reported that Jolie also was absent from the big event.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Images]