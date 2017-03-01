Nicki Minaj Dissed By Meek Mill As He Takes Sides In Beef With Remy Ma

Nicki Minaj announced her breakup with Meek Mill in January, and now both are taking serious shots at each other after Meek made it pretty clear that he’s siding with Remy Ma amid her recent beef with Nicki.

Proving that they’re not exactly on friendly terms following their breakup once again, both Minaj and Mill appeared to take shots at each other on Instagram this week amid Minaj’s drama with Remy, where Mill dissed his ex-girlfriend by referencing her and Ma’s nasty feud.

Meek blasted Nicki on the social media site by taking sides in Minaj’s latest beef with Remy by posting a photo of himself with Trey Songz to the social media site, just days after Minaj went in on the singer for his involvement in her beef with Ma.

“Best of both worlds basically [grinning emoji] @treysongz a lot of money made last night!” Meek captioned the snap of himself and Songz uploaded to Instagram on February 28, after which Minaj hit back with a diss of her own.

Nicki saw the snap on Meek’s Instagram according to Hollywood Life and made her way through the comments, as the site claimed that Minaj liked a comment from a fan that read, “Pretty sad when all these mfers have to come together to take down one bad b****. Let’s see who’s left standing with all that doe in the end though.”

The latest diss drama comes after Minaj went in on Trey last week, getting into a feud with Songz on Twitter after Ma claimed in her seven-minute long diss track, titled “ShETHER,” that Nicki and Trey once hooked up.

“Even when you stay out of the way they will have ya name all in some s***. Wake up to new comedy everyday. Focus,” Trey hit back after being dragged into Nicki and Remy’s beef, after which Oxygen reported that Minaj threw some major shade of her own by clapping back in a tweet that has since been deleted.

Nicki Minaj then fired back, “Lol. Wut u SHOULD b saying is that it’s not true,” just days before Meek Mill posted a snap with Trey Songz to social media. “Real n****z do real things. I done gotchu 6 million plaques.”

“You need to be mad at Remy, Nicki,” Trey then hit back shortly before Meek posted the shot of the two to Instagram, referencing her beef with Ma.

But while Meek appeared to make it pretty clear that he’s on Team Remy when it comes to her beef with Minaj by getting friendly with Trey, Mill wasn’t done there when it comes to his own feud with Nicki following their breakup.

Meek continued to throw some major shade at Minaj according to a screen shot captured by The Shade Room, allegedly liking a comment a fan wrote on snaps of Nicki filming her new music video that read, “A** dropped” alongside a crying emoji, proving he too has major beef with the rapper in the wake of their breakup.

Meek’s latest diss comes after a whole lot of drama between himself and Nicki since they split in January, as Mill hasn’t shied away from throwing out a diss or two and hitting his ex with some major shade on social media.

Mill’s latest Minaj diss comes shortly after he scathingly slammed Nicki after she posed with his longtime feud partner Drake, as both posted snaps from the studio to Instagram following Nicki and Meek’s breakup despite the Dreamchasers rapper being locked in a years-long feud with Drake.

“That n**** can keep her LOL,” Mill then hit back after seeing the snaps of Nicki and the “Take Care” rapper in the studio before then leaking Drake’s private Snapchat name.

Nicki was also dissed in a call out from Meek during a concert last month as the rapper slammed his ex-girlfriend by shouting “f*** these b*****s!” after announcing he’s officially single, while fans claimed Mill also appeared to mock Minaj’s recent robbery by posing in a ski mask with thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry on Instagram.

