Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner Not Divorcing? Relationship Is ‘Very Fluid’

Ending a relationship is harder than it looks. It’s almost been two years since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner announced their divorce, but they still haven’t made the split official. Will they file for divorce or reconcile?

An inside source told E! News that Affleck and Garner have been working to salvage their relationship over the past year. Instead of finalizing the divorce and moving on with their lives, the couple has improved their communication by spending more time together.

“Their relationship is very fluid and nothing has really changed,” the insider shared. “They have been working at their relationship for the past few years.”

Affleck and Garner split after ten years of marriage. The couple has three children – Violet (11), Seraphina (8), and Samuel (4). They’ve been committed to co-parenting since the breakup and continued to live together. Their status and family vacations caused a lot of confusion for fans, though they haven’t announced any plans to get back together.

“There have been times when a reconciliation looked very likely,” the insider added. “They love each other and that hasn’t changed. But it’s unclear what the future holds for them.”

The source added that Affleck and Garner are still putting up a united front in the media and will always put their children first. While their future remains certain, the insider noted that the “spirit of their relationship has not changed.”

Affleck has not moved out of the couple’s shared mansion in Los Angeles. He has also joined Garner and the kids on several vacations throughout the past two years, including spending the holidays together. To confuse everyone even more, Ben Affleck couldn’t help but gush about Garner in an interview last year.

“Jen is a superhero mom,” Affleck shared. “She is an amazing mother and I’m really lucky to have her as a partner to co-parent these kids with. We try our best.”

That being said, Enstarz is reporting that Garner is on the verge of signing the divorce papers. While nothing officially has been announced, a source revealed that Garner is now ready to make the divorce final and set out a custody agreement. Garner and Affleck have yet to comment on the rumors.

Their future may be uncertain, but Us Magazine reports that Affleck was happier than ever to see his younger brother win an Oscar for best actor last weekend. The siblings shared a warm embrace at the 2017 Oscars after Casey Affleck took home the award for his part in Manchester by the Sea.

Backstage, Casey admitted that his brother’s display of affection was a moving moment at the ceremony. When he gave his acceptance speech, Affleck couldn’t hold back the tears, which made Casey think that he wasn’t giving a good speech.

“But I think he was probably touched, and I think that we are — I mean, not to brag or anything, but I think we’re the only two brothers to win Academy Awards, ever,” he explained.

Affleck has taken home two Oscars over the course of his career. His first award was for the Good Will Hunting screenplay in 1998 and his second was for best picture for the 2013 film, Argo. When discussing his brother’s success in Hollywood, Casey explained that he’s learned a lot from Affleck’s successes and failures.

Of course, it wasn’t all serious business at the Oscars. According to Just Jared, Affleck and Matt Damon took the stage to present an award at the ceremony only to discover that Jimmy Kimmel was controlling the orchestra. Not only was Damon referred to as “guest,” but the orchestra drowned him out whenever he tried to speak.

