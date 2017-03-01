WWE Rumors: 5 Ways ‘Fastlane 2017’ Could Change The Course Of ‘Wrestlemania 33’

WWE Fastlane 2017 is almost upon us, and there is no doubt that the outcomes of the upcoming PPV will shape the events at WrestleMania 33. Several WWE rumors suggest a few surprise incidents could occur at the upcoming event, changing the course of the company’s grandest event.

WWE has ensured that the upcoming Fastlane 2017 remains as unpredictable as possible. There are several possibilities that can hugely impact WrestleMania 33.

WWE rumors indicate that the company has planned a few surprises that can make proceedings at the WrestleMania 33 even more exciting for the fans.

Lesnar Intervenes In The Goldberg Vs. Kevin Owens Match

It is certainly presumed that Goldberg would defeat Kevin Owens and win the match. However, the possibility of him winning under two minutes are slim, as Owens is expected to put up an intense fight.

WWE rumors suggest that Brock Lesnar might intervene during the match, and Lesnar’s entry gives rise to two possibilities.

The first possibility is that Lesnar turns on his arch nemesis and, in the process, helps Owens retain the title. This makes sense from the point of view of WWE, as with or without the title, Lesnar vs. Goldberg will be a highly anticipated match.

The second possibility is that Lesnar forces a Universal Championship match by interfering and defeating Owens. It is unlikely that Goldberg would need Lesnar’s help to beat Owens, but if things go south for Goldberg, Lesnar will ensure that his shot at the title remains intact.

Jericho Vs. Owens Becomes A Title Match

Let’s assume that Lesnar appears during the Goldberg vs. Owens match and helps Owens defeat Goldberg or Owens miraculously beats Goldberg without any help.

Both scenarios make the much rumored Jericho vs. Owens match at the WrestleMania 33 far too important, with the Universal Championship on the line.

ICYMI: WWE: KEVIN OWENS Explains Why He Turned On CHRIS JERICHO – https://t.co/vphdu4WeSx pic.twitter.com/6LDFocMpyd — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) March 1, 2017

Such an outcome makes sense for WWE as well, because if Goldberg wins at Fastlane, then irrespective of who wins at Wrestlemania 33, the Universal Championship will be held by a part-timer, which is bad in terms of booking.

Bayley Loses The Championship

WWE rumors currently making the rounds suggest that the company has dropped the plans of giving Bayley her moment at the grandest stage, as reported by Cultured Vultures.

Charlotte, on the other hand, is known for winning at PPVs, and WWE would not break her streak at Fastlane. Rumors suggest that her winning streak will end at WrestleMania 33.

Bayley will still have a chance to reclaim the title in a Fatal 4-Way scheduled for WrestleMania 33. The match will also include Sasha Banks and Nia Jax.

Sami Zayn Vs. Samoa Joe Match Ends In A Draw

Well, a draw is always far-fetched in wrestling. With Samoa Joe’s current run, some WWE rumors suggest that he will win in a big way with a complete beatdown of Sami Zayn.

If that happens, then there is no major feud left for Samoa Joe heading into Wrestlemania 33. That goes same for Sami Zayn. The only major feuds both have are the ones with each other, and if that is resolved at Fastlane 2017, they would have nothing substantial at the grandest event.

It is possible that the match would have an inconclusive finish. Still, expect a beatdown by Joe indicating that it is not over yet. The feud would be developed further until both men face each other again at WrestleMania 33.

The Undertaker Makes An Appearance

WWE rumors have time and again suggested a Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker match at WrestleMania 33. However, there has been no official announcement as of this writing.

WWE fans do not want to see Braun Strowman lose at the Fastlane 2017. After such a strong build over last few months, his defeat makes no sense. It is rumored that The Deadman will make an appearance and help Braun win the match.

It is not like Strowman needs any help to win on his own, but Undertaker’s appearance can confirm the potential Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker match at the WrestleMania 33.

Considering the fact that the Undertaker is not a regular face at present, his interference gives WWE a chance to create the hype and build-up necessary for his match at WrestleMania 33.

What do you think will happen at Fastlane 2017? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

