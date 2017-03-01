Mariah Carey, Tanaka Continue To Put On Show For Fans Accusing Them Of Showmance

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka continue to show the masses that their romance is legit. Mariah began her relationship with the 33-year-old backup dancer shortly after her billionaire beau James Packer dumped the her.

It was even reported that one reason Packer ended his engagement with Mariah was due to the amount of time the songstress had been spending with Tanaka.

Carey became engaged to the business tycoon in January of 2016 after a whirlwind romance. Rumors swirled that the two would have a wedding in the summer of that year, yet a successful Vegas residency and world tour, along with the filming of a reality show, Mariah’s World, meant that Carey was extremely busy and unable to focus on wedding planning.

Rumors suggested that Packer was not enthused about being a part of the reality series, and a clip from the recently-aired show indicates that Carey was, in fact, frustrated that she was unable to spend as much time with James Packer as she wanted.

E! Online explains the interaction the diva had with her manager on the subject.

“I just feel like…I feel bad because I didn’t get to spend quality time with him. I don’t know how we’re gonna be able to put this together because we keep pushing things…I just wish I had more time to give him, like more quality time to be with him but I really don’t have that right now.”

The superstar went on to state that her stomach hurt from how badly she felt over the situation. It was shortly after filming this interaction that Packer broke things off, and Carey became the pity of fans and followers. Yet, in true Mariah form, the singer did not wallow for long, as Tanaka was waiting in the wing to get involved with her.

The remainder of Mariah’s World then involved footage of Carey and Tanaka moving ahead in their romance and speaking about their affections for one another.

Unfortunately, however, rumors began to swirl that the relationship was all a publicity stunt and meant to portray Carey in a different light after being dumped.

Even Mariah’s ex-husband Nick Cannon was not buying it. The America’s Got Talent host, who has remained on great terms with Carey, spoke on the subject to radio host Howard Stern. The New York Daily News reveals Cannon’s choice of words regarding the apparent romance.

“First of all, I think the whole reality show is fake. I’m a producer, so you can’t have a well-lit private conversation. Like, that s— doesn’t happen. I don’t buy none of that s—. They like, wrote that story. That s— is like a soap opera.”

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka have not responded verbally to such claims, but they have instead put on a show physically in numerous social media posts as of late. Carey verified that Tanaka is her boyfriend recently and went about posting a Valentine’s Day snap of she and the dancer while they enjoyed a hot tub together.

Most recently Carey posted a provocative pic of she and Tanaka smooching, adding a fitting caption beneath it, as the Daily Mail notes.

“She reused Will Ferrell’s character’s line: ‘No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative… it gets the people going!’ The same line was sampled by Kanye West and Jay Z in track N***as In Paris, back when they were friends and called themselves The Throne.”

Although the speculation about the pair continues, Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka clearly enjoy one another’s company whether as friends putting on a show for publicity or the real deal. Mariah and Bryan were most recently spotted following the Oscars at Mastro’s Steakhouse in Beverly Hills.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]