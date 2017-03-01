Brian Cullina Fired? Emma Stone’s Twitter Photo 3 Minutes Before Oscar Flub Gone

When one searches Google for the name “Brian Cullinan,” the search engine giant suggests “Brian Cullinan fired” as the next popular search term regarding Brian’s name. That’s because Cullinan — whose Twitter handle is @briancullinan_, and describes him as a “ Managing Partner (Southwest)” who is “counting Oscar ballots & keeping secrets” — is getting plenty of backlash for the Academy Awards Best Picture flub heard around the world.

Interview on Fox News yesterday about Oscar weekend! The day is here! #Oscars #PWC pic.twitter.com/TOro4wY6WK — Brian Cullinan (@briancullinan_) February 26, 2017

As reported by Page Six, Cullinan was warned not to tweet during Sunday’s Oscars ceremony, and Brian is being pegged as the guy who gave Warren Beatty the wrong envelope that caused the debacle. The Wall Street Journal reports that Brian is the accountant behind the error, and Cullinan was warned not to update social media during the Oscars in order to focus on his job, reports People.

Whereas it would’ve been fine for Cullinan to tweet prior to the ceremony and afterward, the 57-year-old was told not to update his social media accounts during the show. However, screenshots of tweets Brian sent during the show, with one photo of Emma Stone taken only three minutes before the debacle, are being reposted in the Twitter replies roasting Cullinan for his mistake.

@NanCassidy @briancullinan_ he was playing around on social media instead of doing a simple task. pic.twitter.com/Bf8KbgMU9l — Jac (@GreenCheeksJac) February 27, 2017

On Twitter, folks are blaming Brian and posting plenty of memes proclaiming, “You had one job.” Instead of Moonlight being correctly announced as the winner in the Best Picture category, La La Land was incorrectly announced as Best Picture. Despite those blaming Brian for being too focused on social media instead of handing the correct Best Picture category envelope to Warren, Cullinan does not think that his tweet of Stone was the reason for the mistake he feels “horrible, absolutely horrible” for making, according to Tim Ryan, the U.S. chairman of PwC.

According to Page Six, the mix-up with the envelope wasn’t the only controversy surrounding the Oscars. Warren and Faye Dunaway reportedly argued about who would announce the name of the Best Picture winner. Beatty wasn’t happy about presenting with Dunaway and wouldn’t let his rehearsal with her get filmed, so Beatty left Dunaway to perform rehearsals alone.

ICYMI: Warren Beatty asks Academy President to clarify Oscar fiasco https://t.co/lmheBz0oYT pic.twitter.com/uyLP3kvnxe — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 1, 2017

In the end, Beatty opened the wrong envelope that was handed to him, and he appeared visibly confused as he took a long time to read the results. Dunaway looked at the card and read La La Land, the wrong movie.

Reactions to the Oscars flub continues with fallout days after the melee. Beatty has asked the Academy president to explain what happened in public. Even Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson chimed in on Instagram, showing a photo of the shocked faces in the Oscars crowd as the debacle unfolded onstage. Johnson quipped that he was ready to mount the stage and take matters into his own large hands. In the description accompanying the photo on social media, Johnson explained that he nearly went rogue.

therock: “You can literally see my wheels spinnin’ on whether or not I should hit the stage and take down an Oscars producer who I thought went rogue and was trying to sabotage our final moment of the night as La La Land was accepting for Best Picture. Seconds before this I saw out of the corner of my eye, the producer saying loudly, ‘NO IT’S MOONLIGHT, the winner is MOONLIGHT!’ as he walked up onto the stage. When he walked on stage, I remember sitting up and saying to @laurenhashianofficial, ‘What the f***’s he doing?’ She grabbed my arm and said, ‘Oh my God, they made a mistake.’…In crazy moments like that, we need leaders to step up and take charge… I give La La Land producer, Jordan Horowitz, much respect for stepping up to the mic and calling the Moonlight filmmakers and actors to the stage to accept their award…”

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]