Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Reconnect, What Does Justin Theroux Think?

Brad Pitt has reportedly reached out to his former wife, Jennifer Aniston, amid his messy split from Angelina Jolie.

According to a new report, the 53-year-old actor began texting Jennifer Aniston, whom he was married to from 2000 to 2005, after tracking down her cell phone number through a “tangled web” of contacts and sending her well wishes in honor of her 48th birthday last month.

“They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday,” a source revealed to Us Weekly magazine on March 1.

Brad Pitt “has confided in Jen,” the source continued. “Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past.”

Brad Pitt is currently in the midst of a custody battle with his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, who filed for divorce in September after just over two years of marriage. In her filing, Jolie requested she be given full physical custody of their children, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. At the same time, she requested Brad Pitt be limited to visitation with the kids.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s relationship began on the set of 2005’s Mr. & Mrs. Smith and caused quite the controversy due to Pitt being married to Jennifer Aniston at the time. While Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie stayed mum on their romance at first, they ultimately went public in Kenya just weeks after Aniston filed for divorce. One year later, their first biological child, daughter Shiloh, was born.

Throughout their marriage, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie welcomed two more children biologically, Vivienne and Knox, while their three oldest children have all been adopted from other countries.

As for Jennifer Aniston, she “is happily settled” with husband Justin Theroux, as Us Weekly confirmed, and over the weekend, the two took to the red carpet together at the Oscars. Weeks prior, Aniston and Theroux, who tied the knot in 2015 after about five years of dating, jetted off to Cabo San Lucas in a private plane or a romantic 6-night birthday celebration and Valentine’s Day escape.

While some men may be a bit shaken at the thought of their wife communicating with her husband, Theroux is reportedly unconcerned with his Aniston’s phone time with Brad Pitt.

“Justin is OK with them being friends,” noted the insider. Plus, the source added, he knows “Jen just wants to be nice.”

Just months ago, Jennifer Aniston addressed her 2005 divorce from Brad Pitt during an interview with Marie Claire magazine. Speaking to the publication, Jennifer Aniston admitted that she was “shamed” for her single status after splitting from Brad Pitt over a decade ago.

“My marital status has been shamed; my divorce status was shamed; my lack of a mate had been shamed; my nipples have been shamed. It’s like, ‘Why are we only looking at women through this particular lens of picking us apart? Why are we listening to it?'” Aniston explained, according to an Us Weekly report at the time. “I just thought: I have worked too hard in this life and this career to be whittled down to a sad, childless human.”

In the same interview, Brad Pitt’s former wife gushed over her current husband, Justin Theroux, and their marriage.

“All I know is that I feel completely seen, and adored, in no matter what state,” Aniston said. “There’s no part of me that I don’t feel comfortable showing, exposing. And it brings forth the best part of myself, because I care about him so much. And he’s such a good person. It hurts me to think of anything hurting him.”

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]