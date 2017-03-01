’90 Day Fiance’ Danielle Mullins Accuses Mohammed Jbali Of Scamming Fans

90 Day Fiance couple Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali is still in the middle of an ugly divorce drama. Danielle previously accused her estranged husband of cheating on her with Luisa Berry, but a new report revealed that the reality star was also “scamming” 90 Day Fiance fans, asking for “donations” on social media.

Radar Online has recently got a hold of the annulments papers filed by Danielle Mullins from Erie Country Common Pleas Court. In the documents, the 90 Day Fiance star held that Mohamed Jbali did not only cheat on her with Luisa Berry but also had multiple affairs throughout their marriage. Danielle revealed that Mohamed used different Facebook pages to communicate with fans of the show and attempted to scam these innocent women.

“He had several Facebook pages but denied using them as a way to solicit money from various women. Mohamed took several trips without me to New York, South Carolina, Atlantic City and Las Vegas. He denied meeting other women on those trips and insisted that they were for various job interviews. None of the trips resulted in a job.”

The 90 Day Fiance also recounted an instance where Mohamed told her that he would be going on another vacation for his brother’s wedding in Tunisia. He, however, refused to tell her the details of the trip. Danielle later found out that Mohammed has befriended a wealthy woman from New York, who not only financed his trip but sent him “large sums of money.”

The woman later claimed that she was pregnant with Mohamed’s child, but Danielle soon squashed her claims, saying that she was just a crazed fan seeking attention. After Mohamed returned from the trip in October, the 90 Day Fiance star got into another affair. Danielle claimed that the mistress also sent her husband money, saying that she even found the Western Union receipt to back her claims up. She also found out that Mohamed had plans of moving with the woman in Canada.

When Danielle found out about the affair, she decided to confront Mohamed. But instead of trying to save their marriage, she claimed that Mohamed only went back to his abusive ways.

“When I questioned Mohamed, he was emotionally abusive and cruel to me. Mohamed again was back to his verbal abuse of me and withholding affection and physical touch.”

Mohamed Jbali, however, refuted Danielle Jbali’s claims, saying that his estranged wife was full of lies. He added that he tried to give their marriage many chances, but Danielle gave him reasons to believe that if he stayed in the relationship any longer, it would cause him “mental and physical harm.”

Mohamed has called the cops on Danielle accusing her of stealing money, throwing his clothes outside, and even opening a DirecTV account in his name.

An insider close to the couple previously told Radar Online that Danielle might not be as innocent as she seems. After Danielle had accused Mohamed of having an affair with his friend Luisa, sources revealed that the 90 Day Fiance star also saw people behind her husband’s back.

“Mohamed is not the one who cheated Danielle did. She was dating two married men at the same time!” the source said.

Danielle Mullins and Mohamed Jbali got married in July 2014 as seen in the popular TLC series, 90 Day Fiance. Danielle filed for an annulment from Mohamed in October of last year, indicating fraud and adultery as grounds for annulment. The estranged couple is set to face off in court on March 22.

[Featured Image by TLC]