‘Rick And Morty’ Season 3: Justin Roiland Trolls Fans, Says S3 Is ‘Never Coming’

Much has been made of the delayed and rabidly anticipated Rick and Morty Season 3 release date. Over the last few months, the popular Adult Swim animated show’s dedicated fans have combed the internet for clues on when the new season is coming. They have also inundated the social media pages of series creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland with pleas and demands for a Season 3 release date.

For more than a year, Harmon has been addressing these concerns repeatedly and has even sparred with the more obnoxious Rick and Morty viewers on several occasions. Recently, it was Roiland’s turn to speak about the Rick and Morty Season 3 release date, and in doing so, he had a little fun at the expense of the show’s fans.

In response to a follower who observed that his timeline was filled with Rick and Morty fans “begging for Season 3,” Roiland tweeted a quip that had fans going nuts.

“Pretty much. When they find out it’s never coming… yeesh. It’s gonna get gnarly.”

Despite knowing that Roiland was probably (hopefully!) just messing around, fans were not amused.

@JustinRoiland @fwong JUSTIN WHY YOU GOTTA BE THAT WAY! NOT FUNNY! I've been a die hard fan from the beginning and all I want is Season 3! — Chelsea (@BobsBoners) February 27, 2017

@JustinRoiland @fwong im curled up in a corner quietly rocking back and forth praying for miracles — tabiestrada (@tabiestrada) February 27, 2017

“There will be riots,” one fan tweeted. “[P]lease say that you’re joking about it never coming! I need [S]eason 3 in my life,” another pleaded.

There were also serious inquiries about the future of the show.

@JustinRoiland so season 3 of rick and morty is cancelled ? — . (@chiefin_solo) February 26, 2017

Days later, the official Rick and Morty Twitter account also weighed in on the kerfuffle.

Nearly a year and a half since the last episode of Rick and Morty aired, Adult Swim still hasn’t revealed the official Season 3 release date. The wait for new seasons of beloved shows is nearly always rife with speculation and, oftentimes, frustration. However, Rick and Morty fans have also had to deal with the additional annoyance of conflicting Season 3 release date reports from both media outlets and the show’s own staff.

After initially claiming that work on Rick and Morty Season 3 will be done before 2016 ends, Harmon confirmed that he really has no idea when the next season will be completed. At the Sundance Film Festival in January, he took responsibility for the delay, telling IndieWire that he is the cause for the slow progress on Season 3.

Harmon also very candidly talked about the creative differences he and co-creator Roiland were experiencing.

“We have fights all the time and then we have fights about why we’re having fights. Well, we didn’t fight during Season 2, that’s why it’s taking longer! All this fighting! So OK, let’s stop fighting!”

After fans expressed concern over these “fights,” Harmon took to Twitter to explain that these weren’t actual brawls but were just part of the creative process of developing the show. In a lengthy string of tweets, the Rick and Morty boss clarified that Season 3 isn’t delayed because of the “fighting” and that he and Roiland have “literally never fought.”

Meanwhile, fight or no fight, Rick and Morty Season 3 does seem to be plodding along. Recently, show writer Mike McMahan raised fans’ hopes when he posted a rare update on the new season.

Hey @RickandMorty am I allowed to say we're recording episode 301 today? pic.twitter.com/6p7DH1d00G — Mike McMahan (@pleaseprint) February 18, 2016

Some of the show’s writers have confirmed that the Season 3 scripts were completed as of September 2016 and that they were just waiting for the episodes to be animated. Though Adult Swim is still mum on the Season 3 release date, it now seems like Rick and Morty Season 3 could actually drop in early 2017, just as Mr. Poopy Butthole predicted.

