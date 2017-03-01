Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie At War Over Their French Estate Chateau Miraval

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s romantic French estate, Chateau Miraval, has turned into a nightmare. In the middle of their heated custody battle, the estranged couple can’t agree on selling the luxurious estate. How long will their new fight delay the divorce?

An inside source told Radar Online that Pitt refuses to sell the French estate. Their dispute, which could end up costing them millions of dollars, is now preventing them from settling the divorce and moving on with their lives.

“She’s wanted to sell that place for years, but he always managed to convince her to hold off,” the source revealed. “Now Brad’s insisting that the property be held in a trust for the kids and he is prepared to compromise by selling off the vineyard.”

Jolie, however, isn’t budging. The actress reportedly believes the property is cursed and wants her kids to have nothing to do with it. To make matters worse, selling a multi-million dollar property in France isn’t easy. Even if the actor gives in and agrees to sell, it could take years before a buyer is found.

Brad Pitt Refusing To Sell Chateau Miraval? https://t.co/WJitdUCi9c pic.twitter.com/wMyEk8IXWn — Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) March 1, 2017

“Angie is making her own inquiries about selling it and finding out it could take up to five years to unload a property that expensive in France,” the source shared. “She’s vowed to never set foot in the place again, but as much as she hates it, Brad and the kids love it.”

While Jolie and Pitt continue to fight over the divorce, Extra TV is reporting that Stan Katz is now working on the couple’s custody battle. Katz is known for his work in Michael Jackson’s molestation case back in 2005. A judge appointed the psychologist to help evaluate the couple’s custody arrangement.

The announcement comes shortly after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie released a joint statement. The pair told the press that they were hiring a private judge and have agreed to keep their divorce out of the media from this point on, especially when it comes to their children.

At the same time, Huffington Post is reporting that Jolie finally opened up about the split while promoting her new movie in Cambodia. The actress has kept out of the spotlight in recent months but wasn’t afraid to talk about her family with BBC World News reporter Yalda Hakim.

“We are a family, and we always will be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it,” Jolie admitted.

Jolie added that a lot of people go through breakups in life and that her children are the number one focus. She also seemed optimistic that they would all make it through the divorce all right and they would be stronger in the end.

People is reporting that Jolie was also asked about her future. Despite all the drama she’s currently experiencing, Jolie was confident that she’ll be with her children full-time in the not-too-distant future. In fact, she explained how she sees herself traveling the world with her six children and “doing really interesting things” with them.

Jolie is hopeful that she represents “right things” to her kids and that they don’t view the world through the “prism of Hollywood.” When it comes to Pitt, Jolie acknowledged that he was a good father to the kids. She did not, however, comment on when they would make the divorce final.

Jolie filed for divorce back in September. Pitt was almost immediately hounded by rumors of child abuse after the split and was even investigated by the FBI and the Los Angeles Department of Child and Family Services. He was eventually cleared of the allegations and is seeking joint custody.

Tell us! Do you think Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie should sell their French estate Chateau Miraval or keep it for their kids? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]