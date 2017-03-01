‘DWTS’ Season 24 Cast Rumors: Three More Confirmed, Including This ‘Bachelor’

DWTS Season 24 is getting ready to reveal its full lineup, but some contestants have already confirmed their participation! Who is set to star in the new season of Dancing With the Stars?

Fame 10 reports that three celebrities and sports figures confirmed their appearance last week, including renowned figure skater Nancy Kerrigan, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles, and actor and wrestling star Mr. T. Three others have since come forward about competing this season, including a Bachelor star.

Nick Viall, the latest lead man on The Bachelor, will be competing for the Mirror Ball Trophy this year. Viall is experienced in the realm of reality TV, and Dancing With the Stars will mark his fifth foray into ABC’s reality competitions. Apart from his time on The Bachelor, Viall was a runner-up on two different seasons of The Bachelorette and appeared on Season 3 of Bachelor In Paradise.

Heather Morris from Glee is also set to appear on Dancing With the Stars along with entertainer and TV icon Charo. Morris competed on Season 2 of So You Think You Can Dance and is a former backup dancer for Beyoncé. Between Morris, Biles, and Viall, this year should be as competitive as ever.

According to E! News, the most recent star to confirm their participation is none other than Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei. It isn’t known who Kordei is matched up with, but she’ll have to juggle her time on the show with the band’s upcoming tour in Asia.

Although it will be exciting to see these stars compete this season, there are a few celebrities that declined an offer to appear on DWTS Season 24. This includes Hillary Clinton, Michelle Obama, and Ashlee Simpson.

While little else is known about the cast list, ET Online reports that pro Witney Carson opened up about her new partner this season. Carson didn’t reveal the identity of her partner, but admitted that he was different than anyone’s she’s competed with in the past.

“I didn’t know who he was, so there’s something for ya,” she stated. “It’s a different partner than I’ve ever had before… He’s very, very sweet, very nice and hilarious.”

Along with Carson, other pros have confirmed their part this season. Kym Johnson is slated to dance alongside Mr. T, Sasha Farber will be partnered with Biles, and Peta Murgatroyd is taking on Viall. It’s also been revealed that Charo is dancing with Keo Motsepe while Bonner Bolton, famous bull rider, is teaming up with Sharna Burgess.

It isn’t clear who Carson is dancing with, but she did reveal that she was extra nervous about Season 24. “Usually, every season I’m really nervous, because it’s a new challenge. I mean, you’re getting to know someone who you have no idea about,” she stated. “You get to know them, and you have to spend five to six hours a day with them teaching them to dance. So, it’s all really nerve-wracking.”

Meanwhile, ET Online revealed that producers have tried to get Mr. T on the show for a long time. Mr. T. (real name Laurence Tureaud) hasn’t been on TV since back in 2014 with a cameo on WrestleMania XXX. He’s also been quiet on social media as of late and hasn’t posted anything since December.

By the looks of it, Season 24 is going to be exciting and competitive. Along with the celebrities, fans will also see Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd compete against each other for the first time since the birth of their son, Shai.

The full cast list for DWTS Season 24 will be announced on Good Morning America March 1. The season is scheduled to premiere on ABC March 20.

