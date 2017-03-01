General Hospital spoilers for the GH on Wednesday, March 1, promise more drama for Jason Morgan (Billy Miller) and Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco). Baby Scout may be all right but Sam is not. Giving birth under a bridge is not ideal.

Sam lies there unconscious and Jason panics. Sam begged Jason to promise her once he had Scout safe in his arms that he would get their daughter to safety and not stay behind with her. General Hospital spoilers say Jason breaks that promise and won’t leave his wife’s side.

Sam: Once I have this baby take it and go. Please. Somethings wrong. I can feel it. JASON, PROMISE ME, PLEASE. Promise on our lives.#GH pic.twitter.com/opqw43ZWud — ✧✦✧✦✧✦ (@fyeahGH) February 28, 2017

Where’s The Ambulance?

Jason had Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) searching nearby cameras and called for medical help but so far, no EMTs have shown up. Everyone seems to walk everywhere in Port Charles, so how come it takes forever to get an ambulance from General Hospital to JaSam and their baby?

General Hospital spoilers predict Sam will have a mini crisis at General Hospital and it may be a few days of touch and go “will she die?” action but then the Phoenix will rise again. General Hospital viewers eagerly await the introduction of Scout’s brothers, Danny and Jake, to the little girl.

Confessions Of A Non-Cheater

Nelle Hayes (Chloe Lanier) isn’t willing to let go her shot at a millionaire boyfriend so easily and General Hospital spoilers promise instead of hightailing it out of Port Charles, she’ll offer a mea culpa to Michael for wrecking his family. What are the odds that Michael accepts her anyway?

Let’s see. Michael forgave Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) for shooting his bio father AJ Quartermaine (Sean Kanan) so General Hospital spoilers tease Michael will stick by his girl. Plus, it’s not like she really slept with his dad, right? It’s all good unless Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) kills her first.

Sonny On The Hot Seat

Sonny can’t defend himself from Carly’s accusations on the Wednesday, March 1 General Hospital because even he thinks he’s guilty. It was pretty shady that Sonny showed up at Nelle’s door when he’s never been there before and Carly caught him at it. That was convenient for the plot.

Carly is shocked he cheated on her but has she met Sonny? This is the guy that had sex with his son’s girlfriend in a crypt at the funeral of a man Sonny murdered. General Hospital spoilers predict it won’t be too long before Nelle confesses to the Corinthos crowd that no nookie occurred.

Liv Is Livid

Liv Jerome (Tonja Walker) basked in vengeful glory for about a minute until she was deflated by learning she lost General Hospital to a higher bidder. Liv will be dealt a second blow when Ava Jerome (Maura West) is released by the PCPD say upcoming General Hospital spoilers.

Liv tells Julian Jerome (William deVry) she has no further use for him and pulls a knife ready to filet her little brother but somehow, General Hospital spoilers promise, he’ll grovel and talk his way out of what seems like certain death.

Alexis Annoys And Franco Freaks Out

Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) is up in useless Jordan Ashford’s (Vinessa Antoine) grill about getting some help for Sam but Jason did the work of the cops again. General Hospital spoilers predict Jordan throws up her hands cluelessly leaving everyone wondering why she was appointed chief.

At General Hospital, Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) is off kilter about something and stalks Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) around the hospital. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central say Franco won’t leave her side. Since he’s jobless, Franco has lots of time to lurk.

Watch General Hospital on Wednesday, March 1 to see these spoilers play out. Soon we’ll have a resolution on the Nelle mess, JaSam’s baby crisis, and Liv’s revenge according to the latest General Hospital spoilers.

[Featured Image by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images]