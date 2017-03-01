Adrian Peterson Rumors: Odds Favor Bucs To Land AP – Cowboys, Packers In Play?

Let the Adrian Peterson rumors begin. One of the best running backs in the history of the NFL will officially be on the market for teams to make a bid on beginning March 9, and you can bet your bottom dollar that several teams will inquire about the longtime Minnesota Vikings superstar. Peterson has been the face of the franchise in the Twin-Cities his entire 10-year career, but his chances of finishing his journey in the purple and gold seem to have taken a slight setback.

According to the Dallas News, the Minnesota Vikings have chosen not to exercise the $18 million dollar option on their long-time superstar running back for the upcoming 2017 season, which will make Peterson a free agent and available to negotiate a deal with any team in the NFL that is interested in signing him.

Now, the question that will be asked thousands of times before teams can officially inquire for Peterson’s services is where will the Pro Bowl running back end up this fall?

It seems from early indications that a likely fit could be the Dallas Cowboys, but is that because of Peterson’s ties to his hometown state or Jerry Jones’ endless man crush for AP? It is well documented how much Jones likes Peterson and Peterson has mentioned many times how he would love to play for the Cowboys, so is this a perfect storm, or just wishful thinking?

After all, the Cowboys have a guy who can run the ball pretty darn good right now in Ezekiel Elliott.

Is it possible that the seven-time pro bowler could actually want to play second fiddle behind Elliott? Actually, it could be very possible.

Having a dual-threat with the likes of Elliott and Peterson could make the Cowboys an unstoppable force on offense. And considering Peterson’s age, he most likely only has a good two or three year window left on his NFL career – so why would he not accept the role as a backup who is most likely still going to get a good share of touches on a team that many NFL experts have already predicted to be the favorites in the NFC Conference in 2017?

One reason could be because Peterson still thinks he has what it takes to be the No. 1 back on a team next season.

If you believe Las Vegas odds makers, Peterson won’t land in Big D. In fact, they aren’t even among the top teams mentioned on the Las Vegas odds board.

According to Fansided, online sportsbook Bovada has odds on the top teams favored to land Peterson this fall, and the favorites may surprise you. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs, and the team he has played every down for in his career, the Minnesota Vikings, are the odds on favorites to have No. 28 in the backfield when training camp opens in July.

Now, just because the Vikings didn’t pick up Peterson’s option doesn’t mean that they will let him walk away without a fight. In a recent interview Peterson did mention that a return to Minnesota is not out of the question.

“The door is still open to find some common ground,” Peterson told ESPN’s Josina Anderson Tuesday. “I understand addressing the offensive line is one of their main priorities this offseason. In the meantime, I will explore my other options and see what path God leads me on. My main goal remains the same: to win a Super Bowl championship with a great team, which I also believe we have in Minnesota.”

It will be interesting to see where Peterson ends up in 2017. One team Vikings fans don’t want to see AP suit up for more than any other has to be the Green Bay Packers. Could you imagine after all the heated battle between the Vikings and Pack that now AP could be running for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay offense?

Yikes!

Below is a look at the current odds for where Adrian Peterson may end up in 2017 thanks to Bovada. In his 10 seasons of play, Peterson has rushed for 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns.

Bucs+350

Vikings+500

Giants+500

Chiefs+500

Panthers+900

Patriots+900

Raiders+900

Packers+900

Redskins+1200

Seahawks+1400

Eagles+2500

[Image by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images]