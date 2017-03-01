Gwen Stefani Celebrates Son Apollo’s Birthday After Gushing Over Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani’s youngest son, Apollo, turned three on Tuesday and during his school celebration, The Voice coach shared several special moments with her fans and followers on Snapchat.

According to a new report, Apollo, whose father is Stefani’s ex-husband, Bush singer Gavin Rossdale, enjoyed toothbrush painting with his friends, a music class, and a yummy chocolate cupcake before he and his fellow classmates took aim at a Captain America piñata.

On February 28, CBS 8 News shared photos from Apollo’s celebration and revealed his father, Rossdale, had discussed plans for a joint dinosaur-themed birthday party earlier this month.

“Little boys just want dinosaurs! Where do you get that from?” Rossdale said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I’m sure he saw a book in his brother’s room, but he’s crazy for dinosaurs, so we have a party for him and a lot of dinosaurs involved.”

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale were married for 13 years before splitting in August 2015 and share three sons, Kingston, 10, Zuma, eight, and Apollo, three. As fans may recall, Gwen Stefani reportedly called it quits with Rossdale after learning that he had allegedly engaged in an affair with their former nanny, Mindy Mann. In November 2015, a report by Us Weekly magazine claimed Gwen Stefani had learned of Rossdale’s reported affair from one of her other staff members. Then, she allegedly discovered text messages sent between Rossdale and Mann on their family’s iPad, which included plans to meet for sex.

Following the reported discovery, Mann was fired, but because Rossdale insisted that he and Mann were simply flirting with one another, he and Gwen Stefani attempted to salvage their marriage. Months later, however, Rossdale allegedly came clean about the relationship and the longtime couple went their separate ways.

Although Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale’s divorce was quite messy, they have put the past behind them and moved forward with a positive co-parenting relationship for the sake of their three children.

“I’m going to have a smaller [party] for him,” Rossdale continued to Entertainment Tonight, adding that he and Gwen Stefani have done their best to be civil.

“We both have the same interest at heart, their happiness,” he said. “It’s really simple.”

After her divorce from Rossdale, Gwen Stefani went on to strike up a romance with Blake Shelton on the set of The Voice Season 9. Since then, the couple has continued to spend time with one another — and with Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

During a recent interview on Late Night With Seth Meyers, Gwen Stefani spoke of her love for the country singer.

“I love Blake!” Gwen Stefani announced on the show, according to a report by E! News last month. “He is the most incredible guy. Everybody loves Blake, and that’s the thing. There’s no way around it. He’s just a sparkly like happy, amazing person.”

Before starring alongside Shelton on The Voice Season 7, which was their first season together, Gwen Stefani admittedly had no idea who Shelton was.

“I didn’t even know Blake Shelton existed in the world,” Gwen Stefani explained. “Trust me I’m like the biggest Blake Shelton fan now… I know all of his music.”

Just weeks into their unexpected romance, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton teamed up with one another and penned their hit duet, “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” and debuted the track during an episode of The Voice Season 10.

“We weren’t even together, but we were breaking up at the same time,” she joked.

