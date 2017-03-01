‘DWTS’ Season 24 Cast: Official List Of Celebs And Pros Released By ABC

The Dancing with the Stars Season 24 cast was finally revealed on ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday, putting an end to the rumors about the celebrities and pros who will be competing for the Mirrorball trophy on the 24th season of ABC’s popular ballroom dance competition.

Scroll down for the complete Dancing with the Stars Season 24 cast list, including the pro-dance pairings, a lineup that includes an interesting mix of TV stars, athletes, music artist, a professional bull rider, and more. Yes, a bull rider. Now, that’s something new!

Find the complete lineup of celebrity dancers and their pro dance partners below.

In the days leading up to Wednesday’s big reveal, Buddy TV confirmed eight of the 12 couples who will be dancing this season and their prediction was 100 percent accurate. However, ABC managed to keep a few names under wraps, and judging from the reaction on Twitter, Dancing with the Stars, fans are excited about the lineup.

Here’s the official Dancing with the Stars Season 24 cast lineup per Good Morning America, including the names of the pro that the celebrity will be dancing with.

Bachelor Nation, are you ready to see @viallnicholas28 embark on a new journey with @PetaMurgatroyd to win the Mirrorball Trophy?

????#DWTS pic.twitter.com/H9wN1L72ep — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) March 1, 2017

Bachelor star Nick Viall and pro Peta Murgatroyd (introduced from Los Angeles — Nick did not appear live on the show)

Major League baseball player David Ross and pro Lindsay Arnold

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Gerardi and pro Gleb Savchenko

Saturday Night Live comedian Chris Kattan and pro Witney Carson

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and pro Sasha Farber

Former Glee star Heather Morris and pro Maks Chmerkovskiy

Actor and former wrestler Mr. T and pro Kym Johnson

Professional bull rider Bonner Bolton and pro Sharna Burgess

Music artist (Fifth Harmony) Normandi Kordei and pro Val Chmerkovskiy

Former Jacksonville Jaguars running back Rashad Jennings and pro Emma Slater

Actress, comedian, and guitarist Charo and pro Keo Motsepe

Olympic skater Nancy Kerrigan and pro Artem Chigvintsev

There have been a number of negative tweets about Nick Viall, the Bachelor star who is just finishing up his fourth round of trying to find love on TV. And leave it to Nick, who follows in the footsteps of former Bachelor stars Chris Soules, Sean Lowe, and Jake Pavelka, to bring drama to what is normally a non-dramatic show.

Radar Online reports that the 36-year-old former software salesman is being a bit of a diva on the Dancing with the Stars set.

“The producers and other people on staff for DWTS are saying that Nick is one of the most arrogant and self-entitled people that they have ever had on the show. He was trying to negotiate a higher salary than anyone else since he also appears on The Bachelor.”

Hopefully, Nick’s rumored “nightmarish behavior” will stay behind the scenes. After all, most people tune in to watch DWTS because it is a positive and fun show to watch.

In addition to Derek Hough, several pros are not returning to the dance floor this season, including Cheryl Burke, Jenna Johnson, and Allison Holker, who posted a long message on her Instagram account informing her fans that she will be “watching and voting for her favorites” and will keep everyone up to date on some “new ventures” she’s involved with.

Judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba will return to the show this season, and fans can expect to see several celebrities serve as guest judges.

Watch the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars starting with the March 20 premiere at 8 p.m. on ABC.

[Featured Image by ABC Television Network]