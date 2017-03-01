Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera Still Feuding? Xtina Blocks Fan Over Britney

Are Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera still feuding?

Christina appeared to confirm on social media this week that things may still not be all rosy when it comes to her fellow popstar and rumored musical rival Britney, as fans are claiming that the “Fighter” singer allegedly blocked a fan on Twitter who mentioned Spears in a tweet amid their years long feud.

Spears fan @codyspearz alleged that he was blocked by Aguilera on the 140-character site this week after he joked that Aguilera’s singing career is struggling when compared to Britney’s.

The social media user posted a screen shot of the tweet he recently sent to Christina which showed him holding a number of Britney CDs in one photo and a pack of Oreos in another.

“Love supporting my girls @britneyspears and @xtina” the fan then captioned the snap alongside a smiley face and a heart emoji, which appeared to insinuate Spears musical career is still going strong while poking a little fun at Aguilera’s recent team up with Oreo.

The Twitter user then claimed that his pretty shady tweet got him blocked by Christina on the 140-character site as he posted his initial message with a screen shot that proved he was unable to view Aguilera’s page after the legendary singer blocked him for bringing up Spears.

“Did I strike a nerve?” he asked of Aguilera’s alleged decision to block him over his Spears reference.

Notably, Christina told fans last month that she’s now working with the cookie company after sharing an ad with her Twitter followers which challenged fans to dunk their cookies.

“I teamed up with @Oreo to pull off the most daring dunk #OreoDunkChallenge #ad,” Aguilera tweeted out last month, which raised eyebrows with some fans, particularly when it came to Christina and Britney’s long rumored rivalry.

“So Britney has a residency in Vegas and Christina is doing Oreo commercials… I am screaming! Who’s laughing now… #Britneyb**** #xtina” one Britney fan wrote on social media after hearing of Aguilera’s new gig, while another scathingly added, “@xtina and her fans have the nerve to come for Britney’s career lmfao rotting making Oreo commercials.”

Christina Aguilera hasn’t officially confirmed if or why she blocked the fan who brought up Britney Spears on Twitter, though Aguilera and Spears have been rumored to be locked in a feud for years ever since they both burst onto the music scene in the late 1990’s.

Us Weekly reported that Aguilera and Spears haven’t exactly always had the nicest things to say about each other over the years, claiming that Christina in particular has been known to throw a whole lot of shade in Britney’s direction amid their feud, particularly in 2004 during her marriage to ex-husband Kevin Federline.

“I know Britney, she’s not trailer trash, but she sure acts that way,” Aguilera reportedly told the magazine of Spears 13 years ago, before then slamming Britney once again following her and Federline’s engagement.

“I can’t believe that girl bought her own engagement ring!” Christina then told Us Weekly of her rumored rival, claiming that she’d seen Spears engagement ring and “it looks like she got it on QVC.”

Christina also reportedly took aim at Britney in a 2003 interview with Blender, calling Spears a “lost girl” and someone who “desperately needs guidance” before Spears then hit back with some serious shade of her own.

Britney then seriously hit back at Christina as their feud raged on according to a 2003 report by People, seemingly calling out Aguilera as fake in a separate interview with the magazine.

“I say, ‘It’s good to see you,’ and she goes, ‘Well, you’re not being real with me.’ I was like, ‘Well, Christina, what’s your definition of real? Going up to girls and kissing them after you haven’t seen them for two years?'” Spears said of an awkward interaction she had with Aguilera.

“A lost girl? I think it’s probably the other way around,” Britney continued amid the feud. “I can’t believe she said that about me. When someone has been rude to you so many times, it’s like, ‘You know what, Christina, I’m really not about the fake… anymore,'” Spears added.

Britney also reportedly called out Christina face to face as their feud hit the headlines more than a decade ago according to the site, reportedly telling the singer, “You’re scary and I feel really dark when I’m around you.”

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images and Larry Busacca/Getty Images]