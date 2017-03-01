Golden State Warriors Rumors: Kevin Durant Injured, Dubs To Sign Matt Barnes

The Golden State Warriors will make two roster moves on Wednesday.

Golden State will sign recently released point guard Jose Calderon and then promptly release the veteran according to ESPN’s Marc Stein. The Warriors had planned on signing Calderon, who had his contract bought out by the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, for the rest of the season.

Sources tell Haynes and me that the Warriors plan to sign Jose Calderon as they promised but then waive him to make room for Matt Barnes. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 1, 2017

However, Golden State’s plans changed with the prospect of Kevin Durant missing an extended period of time after hyper-extending his left knee on Tuesday night. The Warriors will instead sign Matt Barnes for the rest of the season added Stein.

ESPN sources tell @ChrisBHaynes and me that Golden State plans to sign veteran swingman Matt Barnes in the wake of the Kevin Durant injury. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) March 1, 2017

Durant left the Warriors’ game against the Washington Wizards just 93 seconds into the first quarter when Washington center Marcin Gortat​ went for a rebound and pushed Zaza Pachulia, who fell on Durant’s leg. Durant has already had an MRI on his knee and the Warriors will reveal the results on Wednesday.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN told Mike and Mike on ESPN Radio that he believes that Durant’s injury is significant. Windhorst said that the injury was “eerily similar” to the injury that Andrew Bynum suffered when he tore his MCL where he was projected to be out eight-to-12 weeks.

Following Durant’s injury, the Warriors gave up 40 first quarter points to the Wizards and went on to lose 112-108. The Dubs did fight back and had a chance to take a lead with less than 10 seconds left but Steph Curry missed a 31-foot three-point shot.

”A shot I normally make, so I was confident,” Curry said. ”You live for those moments. You live with the result.”

Curry led Golden State with 25 points, on 9-of-20 shooting including 2-0f-9 from beyond the arc. Curry is just 2-for-20 on his three-point attempts over the last two games. He has also committed 17 turnovers over the last four contests. Draymond Green had 14 points and 14 assists for his 14th double-double of the season. Klay Thompson added 16 points, despite making just 5-of-20 shots, while Shawn Livingston added 14 points and Zaza Pachulia contributed 12 points along with eight rebounds.

Barnes should fit in nicely with the Warriors regardless on the extent of Durant’s injury. The 37-year-old has the ability to play three positions and is a tenacious physical defender. He is also a good passer and rebounder.

Barnes was released by the Sacramento Kings following the team’s trade of DeMarcus Cousins to New Orleans. Barnes averaged 7.3 points along with 5.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 54 games with the Kings. He shot just 38.1 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from beyond the arc.

Barnes has improved his three-point shooting throughout his career though he is just an average to below average three-point shooter. The 14-year veteran has made at least one triple in each of the five seasons with his best season coming in 2014-15 when he made 1.8 treys while shooting 36.2 percent from beyond the arc. On the other hand, his shooting percentage has waned to the point where he has shot only 38 percent from the field in each of the last two seasons.

Barnes previously played for the Warriors for two years from 2007-07. He averages 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 43.7 percent from the floor and 33.5 percent from beyond the arc in 909 career games. The 2002 second round draft pick has also played for the Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Golden State had an open roster spot after deciding not to sign Briante Weber for the remainder of the season on Feb. 26. Weber had previously signed two-10-day contracts with the team.

[Primary Image by Chris Szagola AP Images]