Why? James Harden Reveals The Reason Of Split With Khloe Kardashian

James Harden reveals the reason for his split with his ex, Khloe Kardashian and why it was doomed to end from the very start. In an interview with Sports Illustrated on Tuesday, James revealed the reason was because of the unnecessary attention he received from the paparazzi and fans. The split ended their eight-month romance in 2015.

James Harden broke his silence about his side of the split

The pair had one thing in common and that is their love for basketball. With James being a player of the sport while Khloe was the enthusiastic cheerleader. But that was that and their differences kind of outnumbered the passion they shared.

They clearly live in two different worlds. James was a promising MVP candidate while Khloe, being a member of the Kardashian-Jenner member clan, was born into the limelight. The former lived a simple life in a mobile home while the latter was fed with a silver spoon ever since she was born.

The two met at Kanye West’s basketball-themed birthday bash at STAPLES Center and we can say that what they had was just infatuation for one another. James revealed the reason was something that was shared between celebrities who are dating non-showbiz boyfriends/girlfriends. There’s just something about being in the spotlight that can make a relationship sour. Perhaps, it’s because of the lack of privacy the other half must have felt creating a culture shock he/she is not used to.

The Houston Rockets basketball player told Sports Illustrated writer Lee Jenkins, “I didn’t like the attention. I feel like it was for no reason. I wasn’t getting anything out of it except my name out there and my face out there and I don’t need that. It wasn’t uncomfortable, but it wasn’t me.”

Distracted by his girlfriend’s fame

Furthermore, Khloe Kardashian wasn’t yet divorced with her husband and ex-LA Lakers player, Lamar Odom who suffered a drug overdose in a Nevada brothel. Of course, Khloe being the dutiful wife had to stick to her husband’s side. Harden also revealed that there were too many distractions in his life when all of his main focus should be on the sport and his game. The athlete even called his 2015 as the “worst year” of life as his team was losing one game after the other, dealing with fitness issues, and the unwanted attendant fame.

The 27-year-old had a wake-up call when he was welcomed by flashing cameras upon arriving in Miami with his teammates contributing to his decision to end the relationship with the reality star in February 2016.

“I don’t need pictures of myself when I’m driving my car. Who cares? What shoes am I wearing? Who cares? Where am I eating? Who cares? It was unnecessary stuff that I think trickled down to my teammates. I had to eliminate that,” he added.

James Harden admitted that the split turned out to be good for both of them as his team, the Houston Rockets are doing great with every season after signing a four-year contract with the Rockets in July 2016. Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is happily in love with her soon-to-be fiancé, Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson after her official divorce from Lamar Odom.

“I’m not worried about anything but hooping and that may be why I’m having this kind of success. I like knowing I’m not going to see myself (on the cover of tabloid magazines). It feels good,” Harden told Jenkins.

After James Harden revealed the reason for the split, we were left with a peace of mind that at least they didn’t end with some sort of unfixable spite between them.

