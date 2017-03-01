Reese Witherspoon’s Skincare Routine Revealed

Reese Witherspoon may be 40-years-old, but her skin certainly doesn’t agree with her age, according to Yahoo News. The latest indication of that is the actress’ look at January’s Golden Globes, where she flaunted her glowing skin.

Reese Witherspoon shared this pic with Dakota Johnson And Chris Evans at The Vanity Fair #Oscars after Party! pic.twitter.com/SEnlBfswYi — Chris Evans Online (@CevansOfficial) February 28, 2017

And naturally, women all around the world want to know the secret behind Reese Witherspoon’s radiant and glowing skin. Luckily to all those women, her longtime makeup artist, Molly R. Stern, reveals the actress’ skincare routine.

First and foremost, Stern says it’s what is on the inside that makes a huge difference in how Reese Witherspoon looks. Speaking to Yahoo News, Stern revealed that the Wild actress only hires people “who know what they’re doing,” so she doesn’t have to “micromanage” the process of putting makeup on her before big events.

“She’s open and easygoing. She always seems to be pretty happy. She has an amazing inner confidence of who she is.”

Most notably, Stern said Reese Witherspoon is never trying to “change things” about herself as she has an “admirable” level of self-acceptance. But that’s never enough to have a glowing skin when you’re a 40-year-old mother of three.

Tiffany diamonds were the perfect finishing touch for @RWitherspoon at this year’s 2017 #VFOscars party. pic.twitter.com/Fg2d8YO94J — Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) February 27, 2017

There are several makeup products that Stern found very helpful in making Reese Witherspoon’s skin appear even more radiant and healthy. For the eyes, Stern used Chantecaille’s chrome luxe eye in Monte Carlo, while using matte chic and lip chic for Witherspoon’s lips. Stern also reminded that it’s vital to keep the skin moist as people tend to get dryer as they get older.

“Beautiful skin equals beautiful makeup. I love the Chantecaille Rose de Mai line. It’s amazing.”

But her skincare routine isn’t the only thing that helps Reese Witherspoon steal the spotlight every time she shows up at a red carpet event, according to Yahoo News. That’s because the actress knows what works for her on the red carpet, and she stays loyal to her style.

For January’s Golden Globes red carpet event, Reese Witherspoon wore a glamorous strapless canary yellow Atelier Versace gown with a high split. A decade ago, in 2007, the then-30-year-old actress appeared at the 64th Annual Golden Globe Awards red carpet wearing a very similar gown.

2) Favorite Golden Globes Fashion ~ Reese Witherspoon???????????????? pic.twitter.com/YxClMgSUWY — Gabby (@Gabbycrts) January 11, 2017

Reese Witherspoon was one of the presenters at this year’s Golden Globes ceremony, handing out the award Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

Ten years ago, Reese Witherspoon was seen in a canary yellow knee-length strapless dress designed by Olivier Theyskens. Interestingly, just like her style, the actress’ face hasn’t changed much over the past 10 years.

Reese Witherspoon didn’t present the award alone at this year’s ceremony as her Big Little Lies co-star, Nicole Kidman, was there to help her out, according to the Daily Mail. As Witherspoon and Kidman celebrated the premiere of their new series, Big Little Lies, in February, the two actresses showed that in addition to being co-stars, they’re also close pals now.

Reese Witherspoon and Kidman were practically inseparable on the red carpet at the golden globes. Holding hands and cracking girly jokes, the two actresses showed the media that they’re more than just co-stars.

It’s No Lie, Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon Were So Cute at This Golden Globes Bash https://t.co/SqbSIKyZA6 pic.twitter.com/NW2qdib0Lu — Eugene Bedell jr. (@Ebedell20) January 9, 2017

On the red carpet, Reese Witherspoon and Kidman invited fellow actress Sarah Jessica Parker for a chat while photographers were taking snaps of the trio.

In Big Little Lies, Reese Witherspoon and Kidman star alongside Divergent star Shailene Woodley and The Legend of Tarzan actor Alexander Skarsgård. Witherspoon is currently filming scenes for next year’s A Wrinkle in Time, in which she’ll co-star alongside Chris Pine and Zach Galifianakis.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]