WWE News: Wrestlemania Plans Revealed For AJ Styles, Randy Orton, and Bray Wyatt

Heading into Wrestlemania, both AJ Styles and Randy Orton have a claim to face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Championship, but WWE officials have cemented their plans for the WWE title match and for Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Bray Wyatt on the grandest stage of them all. After this week’s edition of SmackDown Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon have a decision to make, and it will impact the Wrestlemania card dramatically.

Last night on SmackDown Live, AJ Styles defeated Luke Harper to become the new No.1 Contender of the WWE Championship. However, Randy Orton finally betrayed Bray Wyatt, burned down the Wyatt Family compound, and declared that he’d take the WWE Title at Wrestlemania 33. Now, the WWE Universe has to wait a week to find out who will be facing Bray Wyatt for the WWE Title on the grandest stage of them all.

It’s been rumored that Randy Orton’s refusal to face Bray Wyatt as long as he is “the master” opened a door for Styles to insert himself into the WWE Title picture for Wrestlemania. However, WWE officials were not seriously considering anything but Orton vs. Wyatt for the WWE Title in Orlando. Since WWE officials have booked themselves into this situation, what are their plans for Orton, Styles, and Wyatt at Wrestlemania?

During the match between Luke Harper and AJ Styles, there was a missed call when Harper had his foot on the bottom rope during a three count. Shane McMahon came out to restart the match, but an argument with Styles over the decision led to Shane taking a superkick from Harper, which allowed AJ to take advantage of the situation and get the win. It was the latest of seeds planted by WWE for McMahon vs. Styles in Orlando.

Apparently, Orton refusing to face Wyatt, the Battle Royal, and Styles becoming the No. 1 Contender is all a part of WWE’s plan to start a rivalry between Shane McMahon and AJ Styles for Wrestlemania 33. A lot of people don’t want to see this match for many reasons. The most prevalent reasons are because the workload will be on AJ Styles to carry Shane through the match, and the WWE Universe thinks Styles deserves better.

At the same time, the WWE Universe will be invested in McMahon vs. Styles because it plays right into how the fans feel about both men. Shane is universally loved by the WWE Universe, but their appreciation for AJ Styles’ work since joining WWE makes this a natural rivalry for Wrestlemania 33. AJ Styles is phenomenal, but he’s being held back by Shane and WWE officials, which is something the fans will get behind.

On paper, the easiest booking choice would be a Triple Threat match between Orton, Styles, and Wyatt for the WWE Championship. However, the reason why WWE officials have booked things the way they have is to elevate the rivalry between Orton and Wyatt. Ultimately, Orton won the ‘Royal Rumble’ because WWE is planning for Wyatt to go over huge on the grandest stage of them all to make him a major player in WWE.

Last night on SmackDown, Randy Orton destroyed Wyatt’s home. The show ended with the WWE Universe chanting for Orton, but that was just the immediate reaction. In the long term, the WWE Universe may side with Bray Wyatt if they become sympathetic to him being betrayed by Orton and having his childhood home destroyed. It’s been rumored that WWE is planning a face turn for Wyatt, so this could be the plan for him.

Orton refuting his WWE Title shot, the Battle Royal, and this week’s SmackDown is all part of setting up the rivalries for Orton vs. Wyatt and McMahon vs. Styles. Both matches should deliver their own way, but WWE officials could change their mind and make the WWE Title match a Triple Threat. We have to wait a week to find out.

