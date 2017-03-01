Cate Blanchett Takes Her Bra Off On Broadway

Cate Blanchett sure knows how to masterfully walk out on a conversation, according to New York Magazine. The 47-year-old Blue Jasmine actress took her bra off while talking to her male co-star during her Broadway debut.

What better way to let know the person you’re talking to that you’re tired of listening to them than to take off a bra? That’s exactly what Cate Blanchett did during The Present’s opening night last month.

When at one point of the Broadway show Cate Blanchett’s character, Anna Petrovna, was tired of listening to a male character, who was trying to explain the plot of a film, so she gracefully removed her bra without taking off her shirt: the metaphorical middle-finger to being bored.

And it appears that Cate Blanchett taking off her bra resonated with many women in the audience, as they cheerfully applauded to it. These women either have already done that in their life or learned a new useful trick of revealing their undergarment to end boring conversations.

Either way, Cate Blanchett deserves a hand for the even-tempered and passionless removal of the bra onstage in front of her The Present co-star Richard Roxburgh. But is there a story behind the bra trick? Apparently, there is.

After the show’s opening night, New York Magazine’s reporters asked Cate Blanchett and her husband, Andrew Upton, about the backstory of her character triumphantly revealing her bra to the audience.

“Andrew’s mother always did that at Sunday lunches when she’d kind of just… left the building. So it was an homage to her.”

Well, that explains everything. But what took Cate Blanchett by surprise was that so many women in the audience, who applauded to the trick, could relate to it.

“I was surprised. I don’t even know what it means, but I know that it’s right!”

Cate Blanchett is a Goddess and a powerhouse of talent. It was a privilege and an honor to watch her perform on Broadway in The Present.

Cate Blanchett removing her bra onstage teaches women one thing: if you’re bored listening to someone, why not make yourself comfortable? In The Present, the Oscar-winning actress plays Anna Petrovna, a young widow celebrating her birthday at her late husband’s estate.

Cate Blanchett has done a splendid job at capturing the character’s mercurial nature, which can be seen not only when Anne takes her bra off, but also when she performs a dance on a table while being drunk.

In fact, The Present is such an important project for Cate Blanchett that she even skipped this year’s Golden Globes ceremony, which happened to be held on the day of the show’s opening night, according to the Daily Mail.

Cate Blanchett is surely one of the most successful actresses ever nominated at the Golden Globes, as she holds nine nominations and has won three statuettes over the years. But she had to skip this year’s ceremony in order to wow the audience in her Broadway debut in The Present, which is a modern take on Anton Chekhov’s 19th-century drama.

Cate Blanchett has been seen out and about in New York City for the last few months; Ocean's Eight, starring in The Present on Broadway

At the opening night party, Cate Blanchett was all smiles as she posed for photographers with her husband, Upton. The lovebirds, who share four children together, will celebrate their twentieth wedding anniversary on December 29, 2017.

The Present starring Cate Blanchett will run at Barrymore Theater in Manhattan until later this month. It’s already a huge year for the 47-year-old actress, who’s currently working on several major projects, including Thor: Ragnarok opposite Chris Hemsworth, Song to Song co-starring Ryan Gosling and Natalie Portman, and Ocean’s Eight.

Ocean’s Eight is a Gary Ross-directed female-lead spinoff of the Ocean’s Trilogy. In the upcoming 2018 film, Cate Blanchett stars alongside Rihanna, Sandra Bullock, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, and many others.

