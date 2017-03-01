Surface Phone Release Date: Can It Compete With Galaxy S8 And iPhone 8?

The Surface Phone’s release date remains a mystery to the mobile industry, but with the onset of 2017 flagship releases, fans are now looking forward to Microsoft’s bet that is being rumored to release this year. Among all the other amazing handsets to launch, the iPhone 8 and the Samsung Galaxy S8 will likely be the Surface Phone’s main competitors.

What could the Surface Phone bring to the table?

Samsung and Apple will undoubtedly take the lead again this year, and by the looks of it, Microsoft is in a tough position. The mobile industry is hard to penetrate, and even harder if the smartphone is carrying the Windows OS, which did not prove to be as capable as Android and iOS.

Still, Microsoft has been hard at work in making its Surface brand with the latest Windows operating system stand out and suffice to say, they are successful so far. They just have to prove that their devices and their OS are on par or more reliable than Apple’s.

With that said, the Windows Phone’s main advantage might be the seamless connection between its Surface tablet, laptop, and the Surface Phone. Windows 10 have proved to be powerful, the consumers just need some convincing that it also works on mobile phones.

Does Microsoft have a chance of competing?

Of course – Microsoft is already a trusted brand, and while Windows 10 may not be widely accepted as an effective OS for mobile phones, the Redmond-based company can still offer top-of-the-line specs to gain more traction in the industry.

This is evident in the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, which are essentially newcomers. Google offered competitive specs in a beautiful phone, earning the spotlight for some time. However, it’s worth noting that consumers were more receptive to it because it carries Android — and now it all comes back to the operating system.

So, what are we looking at?

The Surface Phone is said to come in three variants: Consumer, Business, and Premium. By the names, it can be assumed that each is going to sport different specs with prices that are suitable for its target demographic. For the sake of this comparison, we’re going to take the Premium version and pit it against the Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8.

The Galaxy S8 is believed to be sporting a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the same processor that is expected in the Surface Phone. The iPhone 8 may carry an A10X or A11, either way, they’re both powerful. If these are all true, there’s no clear winner here.

As for RAM, Microsoft’s Windows Phone may come out on top with as much as 8GB, while the Galaxy flagship may only have 4GB or 6GB tops. The iPhone will lag behind with 3GB, MacWorld reports, but knowing Apple, it will be fully optimized to directly compete with 6GB RAM devices.

Smartphones are pretty boring now though… same rectangles over, and over, and over, and over. Gimme dat Surface Phone. pic.twitter.com/PnCptOecEJ — Jez ???? (@JezCorden) February 26, 2017

There is not much information to make a more detailed comparison, but by the little details that we have, fans can already make out quite a powerful smartphone from Microsoft. The tech giant may be intending to release a Surface Phone that even the top flagships cannot compete with regarding power and as Inquisitr previously reported, it may be able to bring real enterprise-grade computing to mobile phones.

Now, the only question that remains is, when is the Surface Phone releasing? Well, it is widely believed to be coming this year. Its release date may coincide with the launch of Redstone 3, which at the moment still has not yet received a specific date. With the arrival of the Windows 10 Creators Update this April, the next update and the Surface Phone may be revealed in fall at the earliest.

[Featured Image by Richard Drew/AP Images]