‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Deimos Too Late, Nicole Makes Life-Altering Choice

Days Of Our Lives fans are heartbroken over Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) keeping Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) away from baby Holly. This week, Chloe told Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) that she is taking Parker and Holly to New York with her. Then, she informed Nicole that she was granted a restraining order. Everything that Chloe is putting her through is just too much. It is about to come to a head and she has a plan. However, Deimos Kiriakis (Vincent Irizarry) also has something up his sleeve, but his ex-fiancee beats him to it.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up next on the NBC soap opera.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Deimos Kiriakis plans to kidnap Holly. However, at the time, it was not known how it would take place. This is because at the same time, it was stated that Nicole Walker would be the one to abduct the little girl. Now, new information reveals what is going to happen.

According to Soap Central, Nicole Walker will kidnap baby Holly. On Wednesday, Deimos plans on taking the little girl. However, he is too late because Nicole has already done it and is on the run. Brady Black shows up at Chloe’s hotel room, just missing Nicole taking Holly. Nadia Bjorlin’s character tells Brady and Deimos what happened. She promises not the call the police, giving the two men time to locate Nicole. However, she goes back on her word and soon, an Amber Alert is issued.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers from the website reveal that Nicole is hoping to take Holly to a new location. Her plan is to start somewhere new with her biological daughter. However, with an Amber Alert issued, they will probably be found soon. The report also states that Nicole knows she can’t look back. Meanwhile, Brady will ask an old friend for help. Who is this individual and will they be able to find Nicole and Holly?

In the latest issue of TV Guide, Arianne Zucker talked about Nicole’s storyline.

“All she wants is some precious time with this teeny-tiny baby. It means everything to her. It could last a week. It could last for years. All she knows for sure is that this is the moment, and she’s seizing it. I don’t think there’s any mother who watches our show who wouldn’t understand why Nicole is doing this.”

However, baby Holly is not the only thing on Nicole’s mind. She will also find out that Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) is out of prison. Even though he initially refused to return to Salem, he will change his mind. Unfortunately, he has a lot of inner demons to battle and has not forgiven himself for Daniel Jonas’ (Shawn Christian) death. It turns out that Nicole hasn’t forgiven him, either. Daniel and Nicole were going to get married and he was her rock. Eric’s decision to drive drunk changed that and as a result, Daniel died.

Other spoilers for this week include Anne (Meredith Scott Lynn) kissing Lucas (Bryan Dattilo). Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will be back on the police force. However, Lt. Raines is now in charge. With how much he hates the Bradys, he probably won’t make it easy for Hope. As for John Black (Drake Hogestyn), he will be away from Salem for some time. He decides to accept a secret mission, which means Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) is alone once again.

What do you think of Deimos Kiriakis planning to kidnap baby Holly, only to find out that Nicole Walker beat him to it? How long will Nicole be able to run and hide with her daughter? Will this change anything regarding the storyline with Chloe Lane? Keep watching Days Of Our Lives to find out what happens next.

[Featured Image by Mike Moore/Getty Images for Corday Productions]