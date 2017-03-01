Khloe Kardashian Goes Topless As She Removes Tattoo in Snapchat VideoKhloe Karda

Khloe Kardashian goes topless to have her back tattoo laser-removed at the Beauty Park Medical Spa in Brentwood. Of course, the whole procedure was posted on Snapchat with Khloe trying on an animal filter for one of the videos. As the tattoo removal was performed, Kim Kardashian posted her own Snapchat video of Khloe who goes topless as she lay flat on her stomach and showing us some serious sideboob.

Time to remove that Daddy tattoo

Khloe Kardashian got a tattoo in her lower back when she was just 16 years old in honor of her father Robert Kardashian. However, after many years, she decided to have the tattoo removed as she hated its placing. Not wasting another second, Khloe accompanied by her elder sisters Kim and Kourtney went to a medical spa to have her body art removed.

The Kardashian sisters wore gym outfits as they head to the spa. Khloe flaunted her curves in a Lycra Nike leggings and charcoal Nike hoodie. The Revenge Body star wore a beanie and shoes with matching shades of black-and-white. She accessorized her look with a pair black sunglasses and turquoise designer bag.

Once inside, Khloe and Kim documented the whole procedure on Snapchat and revealed close up videos of the laser hitting the tattoo. Kim posted more revealing photos of Khloe Kardashian going topless and lying facedown on the bed exposing her bare back and sideboob. Kim jokingly captioned the video with, “See she have never put a bumper sticker on her Bentley #TattooRemoval.”

Khloe was snap chatting the whole process. Leave it to the Kardashians to be so obsessed over something so little and posting it on Snapchat to make it look like a big deal. Khloe who goes topless for the procedure shared zoom-in clips of the tattoo removal writing on the caption, “@NurseJamieLA bye tramp stamp!” At one point, Khloe used a cute animal filter for her Snapchat video obviously happy that the tattoo was removed once and for all.

The 32-year-old admitted in an interview with Ryan Seacrest last 2009 that she didn’t like the inking’s placing.

“It’s on my lower back, I don’t like the location…I got a trendy location. It’s called a tramp stamp,” she told him.

To digress a bit, Kim rocked skintight black leggings and velour top. She had her super long tresses in a neat ponytail and carried a luxurious crocodile skin Hermes handbag. Kourtney was looking good in a green hoodie, gray leggings, and a black baseball cap.

Working out before heading to the spa

The siblings were working out before heading to the medical spa; no wonder the gym ensembles they wore upon arriving. Of course, Kim posted clips of the activity and even yelled at her sisters for not exercising as they were glued on their phones.

“This is why I work out in my f****** ghetto garage over this gorgeous basketball court!” she scolded them. The mother-of-two criticized Kourtney and Khloe for instead of working out with her; the two sisters were checking their phones and “snap chatting” according to Kim.

After an hour, an angered Kim finally took the initiative to showcase her jumping rope skills while crossing and uncrossing her arms. This started their workout routine as her two sisters tried to do Kim’s jumping rope skills, but failed to do so. The TV star then uploaded another video saying, “Guys! I did an impressive jump rope move that made them excited. Now they can’t do it. Something I can do that they can’t.”

Kourtney and Khloe were impressed by their sister’s move and complimented her for being “so good.” The attention-grabbing Kardashians only have workouts and tattoos to worry about in this world. Sigh!

