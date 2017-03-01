‘Friends’ Cast Up For Reunion? Lisa Kudrow Reveals It Already Happened In Secret

A Friends cast reunion is something fans have been hoping for ever since the hit show ended in 2004, after 10 seasons. And while we saw the cast together on stage last year (without Matthew Perry), it was only for an unscripted chat. Would we ever see a proper Friends reunion or a reboot, with the entire cast?

According to Lisa Kudrow, while a reunion might be fun, there’s one fundamental problem with it coming back as a scripted show. The cast, however, did reunite according to Kudrow – but it was in secret, and we weren’t there to see it.

Lisa Kudrow, the 53-year-old actress who portrayed Phoebe Buffay on Friends, was interviewed on the Today show this week, as Metro reports. Hearing the news that another popular sitcom, Will & Grace, is coming back to our screens, Kudrow said she is “really excited.”

This has led to a question about a Friends cast reunion, as the host mentioned to Lisa that if she is so excited about a Will & Grace reunion, then that’s how fans will feel about Friends coming back. Lisa then revealed the the cast of Friends did indeed reunite – but in private, without any of us there to see it.

“We have convened privately. For dinner. It was really fun, we had such a good time. It was hilarious. We were laughing nonstop.”

Admitting that it was “mean” to tell us about a Friends reunion none of us could see, Lisa was then asked if there’s any chance for a real one, on our TV screens.

“If we don’t tell you that one’s coming and then it doesn’t happen,” she said, “You have no reason to be disappointed. I’m managing expectations.”

In any case, Lisa Kudrow said she is skeptical about the Friends cast reunion happening. The reason? She doesn’t know what it would be about. The beauty of the show, according to Lisa, was that it was about a group of 20-somethings, and by now time has moved on.

Indeed, looking at the ages of the show’s cast members now, Jennifer Aniston is 48-years-old, Courteney Cox is 52, Matt LeBlanc is 49, Matthew Perry is 47, David Schwimmer is 50, and Lisa Kudrow herself is 53-years-old.

“The thing we liked about that show is it was like 20-somethings and they were their own family and now they all have families. So what are we going to watch?”

Jennifer Aniston Thinks A Friends Cast Reunion Wouldn’t Work

Lisa Kudrow isn’t the only one speaking against a possible Friends reunion. Jennifer Aniston, who portrayed Rachel Green on the show, spoke a few months ago on British TV show Lorraine, where she also addressed a possible reboot of the show.

Jennifer acknowledged the fact that Friends is important to so many people, and serves as a relaxing “comfort” food for them, so many years later, with the show always being on TV due to the endless reruns. Bringing it back, however, wouldn’t work according to Jennifer – because a lot of the show’s success was due to the right timing, and many things have changed since then.

In fact, Jennifer points a surprising finger at why a Friends reboot wouldn’t work today – the fault lies with Facebook and mobile phones.

“There was something about a time when our faces weren’t shoved into cell phones and we weren’t checking Facebook and Instagram. We were in a room together, or in a coffee shop together and we were talking, we were having conversations. And we’ve lost that.”

The Friends cast did actually have an on-screen reunion last year, sans Matthew Perry. The group came together on stage for a special tribute to TV director James Burrows, who directed several episodes of the show. But while seeing the cast together again was exciting, many critics said the show itself was bland, with the actors mainly talking about their separate careers.

Whether we will ever see a true Friends reunion or a reboot on our screens, remains to be seen – but for now, the prospects seems unlikely.

