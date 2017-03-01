‘The Walking Dead’: Who Is ‘Essential’ To Negan’s Future? [Spoilers]

The Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 11 focused on what has been going on at the Sanctuary since Daryl Dixon’s (Norman Reedus) escape. It also featured the arrival of another one of the Alexandrians. However, this individual received different treatment than Daryl. Many fans were also surprised that this person decided to join Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the Saviors. Recently, executive producer Gale Anne Hurd explained that this person is “essential” to Negan’s future.

TWD spoilers are ahead. If you have not seen Season 7, Episode 11, then do not continue reading.

On the last episode of The Walking Dead, Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) was brought to the Sanctuary. Instead of being imprisoned and tortured like Daryl Dixon was, Eugene was treated pretty well. Through “Hostiles and Calamities,” Eugene was told that he was one of the Saviors now. By the end of the episode, Negan had only one question for him. Without waiting for him to finish asking, Eugene said the magic words: “I am Negan.”

In a video posted on AMC’s official website, executive producer Gale Anne Hurd talked about Negan and Eugene. She said the TWD villain needs the Alexandrian.

“He’s someone who is essential to Negan’s plans for the future.”

Co-executive producer Denise Huth explained that in Eugene’s mind, if he is Team Negan, then he never has to be afraid again. As fans recall, McDermitt’s character was one of the Alexandrians that witnessed the brutal deaths of Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun) and Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz). While others would never join the Saviors, Eugene’s main goal is self-preservation. Due to this, he is perfectly fine living at the Sanctuary and helping the enemy.

Scott Gimple revealed that Eugene realizes that Negan can promise him safety. This is something, despite their best efforts, that Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and the others could not. Soon after arriving, Eugene does try to adapt to his new surroundings.

“Eugene comes to understand that the language of the Sanctuary in a lot of ways is aggression. In showing that aggression, you can get what you need.”

As previously reported by the Inquistr, on Talking Dead, a poll revealed that 89 percent of viewers are convinced that Eugene is faking it for Negan. Executive producer Greg Nicotero wouldn’t reveal if fans are correct or not. He did agree that it is unclear if The Walking Dead character is just acting or if he really has become one of the Saviors.

As for Josh McDermitt, he also had some things to say about his character and the Sanctuary. Speaking of the “backbone” moment of Season 7, Episode 11, what caused Eugene to get what he needed after being ridiculed?

“In that moment, he kind of assumes a character. If I’m going to survive, I really have to sell this, I have to believe it myself that I am one of them. I don’t think we’ve ever seen Eugene do something like that. It’s not him, but I think it’s slowly becoming him.”

Regarding the moment when he refused to give the pills to Negan’s wives, McDermitt explains that he can tell that the women are lying. The pills are not for a suicidal wife, they are for Negan. Gale Anne Hurd added that he doesn’t really know the women. It could be a trap on their part and after witnessing Dr. Carson being thrown into the fire, Eugene is taking no chances.

What exactly makes Eugene so essential to Negan’s future on TWD? Is it to make ammunition? To replace Dr. Carson, who died during Season 7, Episode 11? What other tasks will Negan have him perform? Fans will have to keep watching The Walking Dead to find out.

[Featured Image by Gene Page/AMC]