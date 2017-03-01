Gigi Hadid Sparks Engagement Rumors With Zayn Malik After Wearing Ring

They’re taking their relationship to a whole new level! Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik established their ever-sweet coupledom at the City of Love. After the launching of Tommy x Gigi event on Tuesday night, the pair sparked engagement rumors once again as the Zayn’s other half wore an emerald ring on her wedding finger.

Their burgeoning romance made for the public to see

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid started dating in 2015 and since then, they have not been shy in keeping their relationship public, even proclaiming their undying love for one another on their respective social media accounts. Yesterday night, the two were seen “holding hands while walking” as they headed to the La Perouse restaurant for the after party.

The two wore matching Tommy Hilfiger jackets keeping a casual and cool look for their romantic evening. Zayn rocked a red-and-white long-sleeved top with a vibrant green shirt underneath. He paired the look with distressed gray jeans and brown boots. His mane of hair was slicked back showing off his clean-shaven face. Meanwhile, the 21-year-old model matched her beau’s grungy attire with a printed U.S. flag sweatshirt alongside the words, “Freedom and Glory.” She completed her look with a pair of tight-fitting black leather pants with a zipper detail at the ankle which highlighted her lithe and lean legs and black ankle boots.

Zayn & Gigi out in Paris, 28/02 pic.twitter.com/Yy8r25cVtF — Zayn & Gigi News (@ZigiFacts) March 1, 2017

What set the fire ablaze, aside from their cozy relationship, was the sparkling emerald ring on Gigi’s wedding finger. It sparked engagement rumors that Zayn must have popped the question to Gigi in Paris. There is no confirmation yet from the two lovey-dovey nor any of their representatives. We’re guessing that the highly-speculated ring could be a promise ring that the “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” singer gave to her girl.

However, this wasn’t the first that the couple ignited engagement rumors. In January, Gigi was spotted wearing a plain gold band on her left while out and about in New York City. There were claims that Zayn, 24 had proposed to the blonde model before Christmas but was turned down by Gigi.

An insider told Life & Style mag, “She’s only 21 and doesn’t feel ready to tie the knot, so she turned him down. She’s seen her mom go through two messy divorces, so Gigi wants to make 100 per cent sure Zayn’s the one before she makes a lifetime commitment.’

Tommy x Gigi collaboration

This is the second time Gigi had collaboration with designer Tommy Hilfiger. And as the new co-designer of the new collection, the Victoria’s Secret model was the face of the night as she promoted her brand on Tuesday. Gigi sported a shimmering silver eyeshadow and matte nude lipstick for the event. She kept her blonde locks into a braided ponytail to accentuate her flawless bronzed skin.

The model also posed alongside American designer Tommy Hilfiger for a photo and was even seen appearing at ease with Tommy as she put one arm over his shoulder.

Gigi’s adorable confession on Instagram

Zayn Malik is currently supporting his girlfriend’s model duties as she walked for top designers in the Milan Fashion Week. When Gigi and her sister Bella aren’t strutting down the catwalk, the sisters are recreationally updating their Instagram accounts on the happenings of their hectic day.

ZiGi shippers are screaming their lungs out as Gigi recently uploaded her latest snapshot of Zayn Malik wearing Mickey Mouse gloves and sticking his tongue out. She typed on the statement, “LOVE OF MY LIFE” in big purple letters over the pic. Could this be a confirmation that they are engaged? If it is, then we’re hearing wedding bells soon enough.

Gigi via Instagram Stories! ❤ pic.twitter.com/cW1H6Ghuce — Zayn & Gigi News (@ZigiFacts) February 28, 2017

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]