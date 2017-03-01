Emma Watson Wants To Ditch Taking Selfies With Fans For All The Right Reasons

Emma Watson is so over selfies with her fans but all for the right reasons. The Harry Potter sweetheart, who is used to having her photos taken in public places, recently revealed why she no longer take selfies with fans and it is unexpectedly relatable.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, the Beauty and the Beast star shared her new set of “personal rules” when it comes to interacting with her fans. Apparently, the 26-year-old actress decided that she will generally say no to selfies. Many were quick to relate on Emma’s simple and straight to the point reasons.

Watson explained that by taking selfies with her especially in a public place, her privacy is somehow affected. The actress pointed out that people can see what she’s wearing, who she’s with, and where exactly she is at that moment.

“For me, it’s the difference between being able to have a life and not. If someone takes a photograph of me and posts it, within two seconds they’ve created a marker of exactly where I am within 10 meters. They can see what I’m wearing and who I’m with. I just can’t give that tracking data.”

Emma’s move on ditching selfies with fans does not necessarily mean that she will avoid any interaction with her supporters. The British actress clarified that instead of taking selfies, she will offer an autograph or a small talk instead. Emma even teased that she will answer every single Harry Potter fandom questions they have.

“I’ll say, ‘I will sit here and answer every single Harry Potter fandom question you have, but I just can’t do a picture. I have to carefully pick and choose my moment to interact … When am I a celebrity sighting versus when am I going to make someone’s freakin’ week? Children I don’t say no to, for example.”

Oscars #emmawatson #emma #watson #model #actress #burberry #lancôme A post shared by EmWatson (@_emwatson_) on Mar 7, 2014 at 4:49am PST

Watson is not new in voicing out her desire to keep her life as private as possible. In fact, the actress opened up about drawing the line between being a celebrity and her personal life, particularly dating. Emma has been reportedly dating tech entrepreneur William “Mack” Knight and managed to keep their relationship out of the limelight.

The Noah actress is known for not talking about her boyfriend and their relationship. Emma also admitted that she doesn’t want her boyfriend to be involved in anything related to her work in showbiz.

“I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home. You can’t have it both ways. I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.”

#emmawatson #emma #watson #model #actress A post shared by EmWatson (@_emwatson_) on Jun 28, 2014 at 5:04pm PDT

Emma’s massive popularity has been a huge factor in the actress’ decision to keep things private. The actress admitted that she somehow struggled with fame since her iconic role as Hermione in the global hit Harry Potter films. Watson revealed that at the peak of her career, she felt “a disconnect with her Hollywood life.” In fact, Emma almost gave up stardom and attended Brown University in 2009.

“I’d walk down the red carpet and go into the bathroom,” Emma stated in an interview. “I had on so much makeup and these big, fluffy, full-on dresses. I’d put my hands on the sink and look at myself in the mirror and say, ‘Who is this?’ I didn’t connect with the person who was looking back at me, and that was a very unsettling feeling.”

“I was finding this fame thing was getting to a point of no return. I sensed if this was something I was ever going to step away from it was now or never.”

Despite the challenges, Emma never backed down and continues to do her thing not only in acting but in her noteworthy advocacies particularly feminist issues. Currently, Emma is busy promoting her latest film Beauty and the Beast which is expected to be another big hit. The actress also continues to be active in the HeForShe campaign as a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and her growing online book club, Our Shared Shelf.

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]