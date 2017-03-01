LG G6 Vs Samsung Galaxy S8: Which Android Flagship Should You Buy This Year?

The LG G6 has now been formally unveiled while the Samsung Galaxy S8 is yet to be revealed. The companies both hail from South Korea, where they are among the top smartphone makers. Based on rumored specs and leaks, which South Korean Android flagship should you get this spring?

Design And Display

The Galaxy S8 is expected to look more attractive than the LG G6, mainly because Samsung has effectively ditched flat screens in its flagships. Based on the most recent leak by notorious tipster Evan Blass, which you can see below, the Samsung flagship will ditch the home button to make for a smaller bezel. Combined with the 5.8-inch or 6.2-inch curved display 2K resolution, the Galaxy S8 will undoubtedly one of the most good-looking phones in 2017.

I think this is what you've been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/FvYfsLOy0R — Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 1, 2017

On the other hand, the LG G6 looks pretty amazing, too. The front looks clean with the 5.7-inch display with no physical home button. The backside is made of glass and comes in three colors: Mystic White, Astro Black, and Ice Platinum. However, the screen resolution is only at 1,440 x 2,880 pixels and the screen itself is still flat, Know Your Mobile reports. It may be great for those who still like their phones feeling like a metal slab, but Samsung wins in this area.

Under The Hood

Here is when Samsung has a clear advantage over LG – the processor. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is said to be exclusive to the upcoming Galaxy handsets, so the LG G6 had no choice but to sport “just” a Snapdragon 821 instead.

In terms of memory, it should be a tie with both smartphones reportedly having 4GB of RAM. There are talks of the Galaxy S8 having 6GB RAM, but it cannot be confirmed yet. As of now, most rumors and evidence point to 4GB memory. In terms of storage, both should support a microSD card that would boost their internal memory, which is really what matters.

The LG G6’s battery offers a little more juice with 3,300 mAh, while the Galaxy S8 may have 3,000 to 3,250 mAh battery (3,500 mAh for the Galaxy S8 Plus). Both mobile phones, however, should offer a quick charge feature via its USB Type-C port. Consumers should just hope that Samsung has learned from the Note 7 fiasco.

Cameras

The quality of the photos that both phones can take cannot be compared for now as the megapixel count is not really a good indicator of the mobile’s performance. Nevertheless, the LG G6 has a dual-camera set-up with 13 megapixels at the back and a 5-megapixel snapper at the front.

Moving on to the Galaxy S8, its single camera at the back may have 12 megapixels and the one at the front may have 8 megapixels. It’s hard to say which one is better at this point, as LG’s dual-camera may pose a competition to Samsung, which is better at installing some of the best smartphone cameras.

Special Features

Both handsets will have their fingerprint scanners at the back. The LG G6 will have it just below the camera, as is the norm, while the Galaxy S8 may take a different approach by putting it beside the camera. What exactly Samsung is trying to achieve here is unknown, as its positioning is a little too awkward for users with smaller hands and left-handed owners. Thus, it’s safe to say that the LG flagship wins in terms of the fingerprint scanner location.

But there’s one thing that might set the Galaxy S8 above the others. Venture Beats reports that the iris scanner feature from the Note 7, which allows users to unlock their devices with their eyes, could make an appearance in Samsung’s upcoming flagship. If rumors are true and it makes its way to the Note’s cousin, the S8 may again shine brighter than the rest this year.

Release Date And Price

The LG G6 has already debuted in the MWC 2017 that will end on March 2. It will go on sale on March 10 in South Korea with a price tag of $800; a release date for the other parts of the world has yet to be revealed.

The Galaxy S8 will be revealed during Samsung’s Unpacked event on March 29 and will then start appearing on the shelves on April 21. The regular S8 should be about $850 while the S8 Plus is expected to sell for around $950.

So, which one do you think you should get this year? Is LG G6 the one for you or would you rather wait for the official unveiling of the Samsung Galaxy S8?

[Featured Image by Anick Jesdanun/AP Images]