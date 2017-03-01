Bella And Gigi’s Lives Could Turn Upside Down Following New Scandal

Bella and Gigi Hadid might face one of the most disruptive situations that they have ever gone through following rumors of a leaked nude photo.

Gigi and Bella are no strangers to getting half naked and showing off a lot of skin to the cameras especially when it comes to their modeling careers. However, the two sisters might be in a dark situation. This comes after a report by Radar Online claiming that a nude snap of one of the Hadid family members has been leaked.

Mohamed Hadid is the center of controversy once again

Either Bella or Gigi would have been expected to be involved in the scandal but it just so happens that it involves their father, Mohamed Hadid. Radar Online reported that there was a source close to the family that was trying to sell a nude snap which features a naked man that resembles Mr. Hadid. The publishing website claims to have gotten its hands on the leaked nude photo in which the father to the two modeling sisters appeared to be taking a selfie while in his bathroom.

Manhood exposed?

Radar Online reported that the man who is thought to be Mohamed appeared to be dressed in a white t-shirt and a pair of black boxers that appear to be pulled down so that his manhood was exposed. This is not the first time that the father to the two beautiful models has faced a scandal. He was previously accused of paying his workers less than the minimum wage about two years ago after one of his workers filed a lawsuit.

Of course, this is not good for Gigi and Bella because it paints a certain image and this could end up being detrimental to their modeling careers. Meanwhile, Bella seems to be getting into some scandals of her own after she was spotted at a party in New York at the end of January while smoking cigarettes with a suspicious smell.

“Bella was with a bunch of young hipsters and they were rolling them up and smoking them right in the open,” one insider reported. Shortly after successfully walking the runway at the Milan and New York Fashion Weeks, the Hadid sisters traveled to Paris for their vacation getaway. They even posted photos of themselves having fun at Disneyland in the French capital.

The two sisters cast their worries aside and decided to have a lot of fun with the likes of Mickey Mouse. They even posted some of the photos they took on Instagram. One of the photos revealed Bella and Gigi clad in matching Disney hats while standing next to Mickey. Gigi wore huge Mickey Mouse gloves and each of the two sisters rocked a pair of denim pants.

Mickey with fans today A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:36am PST

“Mickey with fans today,” Gigi captioned one of the photos she uploaded on Instagram.

Bella also shared a few more photos of their fun on the social network proving that she can still have lots of fun even after breaking up with The Weeknd who is currently dating Selena Gomez. The younger Hadid sister is currently single while her sister Gigi has been steadily dating singer Zayn Malik. They started dating in 2015 and she pleased her fans on Monday after she declared her love for the former One Direction star. She posted a photo of her love interest and added the caption, “The love of my life.”

The two sisters have been rising fast in the modeling industry and last year was one of their most successful year. Hopefully, the new scandal involving Mr. Hadid and a nude photo will not affect them.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]