‘The Originals’ Season 4 Premiere Spoilers: Unlikely Source Helps Marcel

The Originals will return with Season 4 in just under one month. Fans are getting excited, especially considering the events that took place during the season finale. What can viewers expect in the season premiere? The title and synopsis have been released. Also, photos tease that Marcel Gerard (Charles Michael Davis) will get help from a surprising source.

Spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what is coming up on The Vampire Diaries spinoff.

When The Originals last aired on The CW network, Marcel put Klaus Mikaelson (Joseph Morgan) in an agony-induced coma. He then put the vampire in a tomb, but nobody knows where it is located. Marcel believed he killed Freya (Riley Voelkel), Elijah (Daniel Gillies), Rebekah (Claire Holt), and Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic). However, Freya cast a last-minute spell that put the Mikaelson siblings in a dreamscape. Now, they sit and wait for a cure while their lives are tethered to Klaus’.

So, what is going to happen when the show returns in a few weeks? Spoiler TV published the synopsis for the Season 4 premiere as well as some sneak peek photos. They tease that in the episode titled “Gather Up The Killers,” Marcel will get some help and fans have to wonder if the assistance will come from Klaus.

“On the fifth anniversary of Klaus’ defeat, Marcel is king of the city and welcomes the un-sired vampires to New Orleans, only to find they pose an unexpected threat to his rule, leading him to seek counsel from an unlikely source. Meanwhile, as Hayley (Phoebe Tonkin) closes in on the cure that will allow her to revive Elijah and the slumbering Mikaelsons, she faces a final task that will force her to make a ruthless decision.”

On the website, there are a few promotional photos teasing what to expect in The Originals Season 4 premiere. For one thing, Klaus is awake and is listening to what Marcel is saying. However, the two haven’t made up. Klaus is still bound, including having chains around his neck. Whatever Marcel is saying, he is doing so in a threatening manner because he is holding the Tunde blade. This is the same weapon that put Klaus in a comatose state in the Season 3 finale.

The Originals Season 4 premiere synopsis states that Marcel will have some problems with newcomers to the city. It also says he will receive help from an unlikely source. Is it possible that the source is Klaus, the same vampire he entombed five years earlier? Some fans think so and based on the images, they could be right about that speculation.

The other possibility is that Klaus could be dreaming. In a promo clip, located in that same dungeon and wearing the same chains around his neck, Klaus screams out for Camille (Leah Pipes), who died last season. When he calls out her name, Camille appears, so seeing Marcel could either be real or a coma-related dream.

However, promotional photos show Klaus and Marcel facing each other and it looks like a fight is about to break out. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Klaus Mikaelson will wake up early in Season 4 of The Originals. So, fans won’t have to wait too long to find out how Klaus, Marcel, and New Orleans will change.

What do you think is going to happen when the show returns to The CW network on March 17? Will Marcel Gerard be forced to wake up Klaus Mikaelson? Is the vampire he entombed going to be the only person who can help in The Originals Season 4? What exactly is the threat and how will it affect the rest of the characters?

[Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Xbox & Gears of War 4]