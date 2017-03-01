‘WAGS’ Stars Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro Dance At Trinidad’s Mardi Gras Party

The ladies of WAGS, the E! reality series featuring the wives and girlfriends of professional athletes, showed off their curves and danced at Trinidad’s Carnival Tuesday… a.k.a. Mardi Gras.

Olivia Pierson, Natalie Halcro, Nicole Williams, and Sasha Gates took a walk on the wild side for Mardi Gras this year.

We Doh Business ????☀️???????????????? @oliviapierson #WeJamminStill #Carnival2017 #Saddle A post shared by Nicole Williams ???????? (@justtnic) on Feb 28, 2017 at 8:50am PST

The WAGS ladies, who are all married or dating NFL players, got decked out in some serious costumes for Trinidad’s Carnival Tuesday, according to TMZ.

@fantasycarnival #onderoad #fantasy #thesashaway #sashagates A post shared by SASHA GATES (@thesashaway) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:32am PST

Sasha Gates, whose husband is the tight end for the Chargers, Antonio Gates, has family in Trinidad, which is what led the ladies to the foreign country for the celebration.

Saddle Up #Carnival2017 @nataliehalcro @oliviapierson ????????????☀️ A post shared by Nicole Williams ???????? (@justtnic) on Feb 28, 2017 at 9:36am PST

Of course, E! cameras joined the ladies to film all the drama for the next season of WAGS.

WAGS gained such quick popularity that there is already a Miami spin-off of the E! reality show.

Baby hairs were out to play! ???????? The other night at the @okmagazine Pre Oscar Party! ???? A post shared by Olivia Pierson (@oliviapierson) on Feb 25, 2017 at 12:06pm PST

WAGS star Olivia Pierson is thought to have a new boyfriend, Joel Embiid, according to Philly.

Sexy Olivia Pierson from the new E! Show WAGS & her boyfriend, #sixers basketball player Joel Ebiid will be at Del Friscos on Friday night. — HughE Dillon (@HughE_Dillon) September 3, 2015

From the Instagram photos, it looks like the WAGS ladies had a fantastic time in Trinidad.

But as fans of WAGS know, there was probably a whole lot of drama that the E! camera crew caught for the juicy reality TV show.

Hold them and wuk them ????????????☀️ @thesashaway A post shared by Nicole Williams ???????? (@justtnic) on Feb 28, 2017 at 3:42pm PST

Last season on WAGS, Olivia dated Jacksonville Jaguars tight end, Marcedes Lewis. However, it definitely seems that she has moved on to a new man.

This is not the first time that Pierson has been linked with Embiid. Philly society photographer HughE Dillion tweeted about the potential couple back in September.

However, after Pierson posted a photo of the two on Instagram, Embiid has claimed that their whole relationship was “fake news.”

“Happy Valentines Day to this hunk @joelembiid Thank you for being you. I’m so proud of you. You are the most loyal person to me in this crazy life! And to me that’s priceless.”

Olivia Pierson has since deleted the tweet.

According to Bustle, the cast of WAGS have all been super busy since the end of Season 2.

Olivia Pierson’s younger sister, Sophia, was featured on the show last season. Since filming, Sophia has spent her days promoting charity events, doing some modeling, and frequently updating her social media accounts.

Hey guys! A classmate of mine from high school has started a charity for kids less fortunate in need of basketball shoes. Link is in bio if you want to donate! Thanks xo ????????????❤️ @jaimeleealexanderjarvis A post shared by Sophia Pierson ???????? (@sophiapierson) on Sep 21, 2016 at 8:30pm PDT

Barbie has been busy shooting the next season of WAGS with the girls, as well as shooting a small part in Days of Our Lives.

Barbie was also featured on a German magazine cover.

On the cover for @ajoure_men_germany magazine for the full interview and pics go to http://www.ajoure-men.de/ thanks to Photopraher @gillestoucas makeup and hair @deedaly1 and stylist @tylerjmcdaniel A post shared by Barbie Blank Souray (@thebarbieblank) on Sep 8, 2016 at 9:56am PDT

[Featured Image by Michael Loccisano/Staff/Getty Images]