Who Designed Ivanka Trump And Melania Trump’s Joint Session Of Congress Outfits?

President Trump addressed the joint session of Congress on Tuesday night. However, viewers couldn’t help but to notice Ivanka and Melania Trump’s stylish outfits. Now people are dying to know who designed them.

First Lady Melania Trump heard every word her husband President Trump said from the house balcony on Tuesday.

CNN reported that Melania Trump was expected to be joined in the Commander in Chief’s designated box by family members of people who had been killed by undocumented immigrants.

This was all a plot to underscore one of Donald Trump’s key issues.

Melania Trump stunned in an embroidered Michael Kors suit. The black ensemble was paired with a wide belt from the spring collection.

The Michael Kors jacket retails for $5,000. The matching skirt she wore sells for $4,600.

Ivanka Trump also grabbed eyes for her fashion choice Tuesday evening, wearing a bright pink Roland Mouret Rawlings dress that sells for $2,995, according to E! News.

Getting ready to leave The White House with @realdonaldtrump as he prepares to address Congress #JointSession A post shared by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 28, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

Some people called Melania Trump’s embellished skirt “inappropriate.”

Who wears black sequins to Congress?. Where you going after the speech Melania, da club? #JointAddress — Wendy L. Wilson (@WendyLWilson_) March 1, 2017

People on Twitter began comparing the First Lady to Joan Collins in Dynasty.

Melania is dressed like Joan Collins in Dynasty. #JointSession — Joanna Meier (@JoannaMeier) March 1, 2017

The last time I saw a sparkly suit like that, Joan Collins was wearing it on Dynasty ???? — Kelly Robbins (@Ceollaigh) March 1, 2017

As the internet has caught on to the First Lady and President Trump’s fashions, the past looks have sold out at stores around the country.

Who can forget the pussy bow blouse?

Despite the extremely high prices, people have not been able to get their hands on the Trump ladies’ style choices quick enough.

Melania Trump reportedly received a standing ovation at the event from Congress, according to Daily Mail. The First Lady of the United States stood on stage with widows of men killed by illegal immigrants for Trump’s “biggest speech yet.”

‘Jamiel’s 17-year-old son was viciously murdered by an illegal immigrant gang member who had just been released from prison. Jamiel Jr. was an incredible young man with unlimited potential who was getting ready to go to college where he would have excelled as a great college quarterback. ‘But he never got the chance. ‘Also with us are Susan Oliver, and Jessica Davis. Their husbands… were slain in the line of duty in California. They were pillars of their community. These brave men were viciously gunned down by an illegal immigrant with a criminal record and two prior deportations. He should have never been in the country. ‘Sitting with Susan is his daughter Jenna. Jenna, I want you to know your father is a hero and tonight you have the love of entire country supporting you and praying for you.”

