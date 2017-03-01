Cory Booker Joins Bernie Sanders In Renewed Push To Legalize Importing Medicine

Cory Booker might have been feeling the heat from the left when he and 12 other Senate Democrats joined Republicans to defeat the bill that Senator Bernie Sanders was pushing to legalize the import of prescription medicines into the United States from Canada for cheaper prices.

For quite a long time now the pharmaceutical industry has gotten away with charging exorbitant prices for the patented drugs, which includes the eventual generic versions of the drugs that hit the market after a period of time. Bernie Sanders had made this issue one of the cornerstones of his campaign in the 2016 race for the Democratic nomination for President. Even though Bernie Sanders lost that race to Hillary Clinton, he has not abandoned the principles that he set forth while leading the charge for a domestic revolution, which includes overhauling laws and establishing new laws to drive down the cost of medically necessary life saving medications.

Cory Booker gets on board with Bernie Sanders https://t.co/AnRTK58k3N pic.twitter.com/PMDUjLzL4S — The Political News (@tpolitical_news) March 1, 2017

Back in January when Bernie Sanders thought that he had enough support to get the bill passed in the Senate, he was dogged by party insiders that voted against his bill and forced it down the drain. Critics on the left also singled out Cory Booker for his vote against the bill that would have eventually allowed for the importing of prescription drugs in from Canada, since they are so much cheaper in our northern neighbor nation.

People on the left had previously viewed Cory Booker as a liberal working-class hero. But following his vote against Bernie Sanders’ bill, many have accused him of voting on behalf of his campaign donors instead of the American people.

But now, it seems as though Cory Booker is looking to redeem his left leaning champion image by aligning himself with Bernie Sanders and once again, making a push for legally importing prescription drugs into the United States from Canada, as reported by Business Insider.

This also seems to be a joint congressional effort with members of the Senate and the House combining their efforts to get some sort of legislation passed. Senators Bernie Sanders, Cory Booker, Bob Casey, Martin Heinrich, and Angus King have joined forces with Congressmen Elijah Cummings and Lloyd Doggett to find a path forward for legalizing this process of importing prescription drugs into the United States from Canada.

This coalition of the legislative branch has also cited the enthusiasm they have seen out of the executive branch with Donald Trump speaking out against the cost of prescription drugs in America, saying the pharmaceutical companies are “getting away with murder.”

Cory Booker appears to be ready to hold Donald Trump accountable for those words and force him to make a decision on whether or not he was sincere when he said it. Booker said in a press conference, “Now it’s time for him to put up or shut up.”

Since the January scandal that left Bernie Sanders’ solution dead in the water, it seems as though he and Cory Booker are about to make for strange bedfellows, unless more details of their arrangement become known.

An abbreviated summary of the bill reads as follows.

“The Affordable and Safe Prescription Drug Importation Act would instruct the Secretary of Health and Human Services, within 180 days after enactment of this Act, to issue regulations allowing wholesalers, licensed U.S. pharmacies, and individuals to import qualifying prescription drugs manufactured at FDA-inspected facilities from licensed Canadian sellers. After two years, the Secretary would have the authority to permit importation from countries in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that meet specified statutory or regulatory standards that are comparable to U.S. standards.”

It is unclear at this time if Bernie Sanders and Cory Booker have the support they need in the Senate, or if Elijah Cummings can rally up enough support in the House of Representatives to pass the bill that would allow the import of prescription medications and drugs from Canada into the United States.

[Featured Image by Mark Wilson/Getty Images]