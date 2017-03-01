‘Dance Moms’ Cast: Will Abby Lee Miller and Chloe Lukasia Return For New Season?

The Dance Moms Season 7 finale was expected by many fans to be the final episode. The show, however, is said to be returning with new episodes for a Season 8, also known as Dance Moms Season 7B. The Dance Moms cast has been up in the air while waiting for Abby Lee Miller’s pending court trial.

The fact that everybody's reminiscing doesn't give me much hope for a season 7B/8 ???? #DanceMoms — ace♠️ (@oneofakwon) February 22, 2017

On the day before Abby Lee Miller was to be sentenced for fraud, the government asked the court to postpone the date of her sentencing. Deadline recently reported that a new court date has been set for May 8, on which Abby Lee Miller will find out whether or not she will receive probation or prison. A further hearing for more time is penciled in for May 9 at 10 a.m.

The NY Daily News reported that the Dance Moms star faces up to 30 months in prison and a fine of $5 million, although Miller could walk away with probation. Abby Lee Miller was indicted on 20 counts of fraud stemming from her original bankruptcy declaration in 2015. She neglected to claim her earnings from the show Dance Moms, which amounted to over $750,000. In addition to bankruptcy fraud, Miller was also accused, less than 12 months later, of using her Dance Moms cast of minor dancers to transport Australian currency over the U.S. border.

Chief Judge Joy Flowers Conti granted Miller a request to travel “for business opportunities” from March 2-7. Judge Conti noted while granting the order, that “no further travel will be authorized before the sentencing.” Abby Lee Miller just recently returned from another court-approved trip to Mexico, as well as the United Kingdom. All trip permissions were granted for business, which could be a first clue as to whether or not Miller is able to film enough episodes to remain a viable Dance Moms cast member of the Lifetime show’s new season.

Crossing the Tower Bridge! London Bridge is falling down, falling down, falling down! #dancemoms… https://t.co/1iBwZ8YBiv — Abby Lee Miller (@Abby_Lee_Miller) February 19, 2017

In December, Abby Lee Miller left a heartwarming post on social media that sparked rumors that the show was ending, after which she blamed the series and the Dance Moms cast for her legal woes. The executive producer of Dance Moms, Bryan Stinson corrected these allegations on Twitter, confirming that the series will, in fact, be returning. An unnamed source has since informed Deadline that “some filming for Season 8 has already occurred as insurance against Miller getting possible jail time.”

Lifetime has not officially announced the premiere date of Dance Moms Season 7B. It has been reported that there will be a hiatus. The network website has noted that “Season 7B is expected to showcase Chloe up against Erin Babbs.” The former Dance Moms cast member, and star dancer, Chloe Lukasiak made a surprise return to the show at the end of season 7. Yibada reported that Lukasiak spoke with Teen Vogue, revealing in an interview how she truly felt about the concept of returning to the Dance Moms cast.

“I came into my mom’s room one night, that’s kind of what I do every night, and we talk about the day. She said she heard the girls are back in Pittsburgh and that the show might be ending. It made me really sad because that was my childhood. That was how I grew up. I was like, maybe we should go back to Nationals. I would love to see them dance and kind of see what everyone’s been up to.”

It has not been confirmed if Chloe Lukasiak will continue on for Season 7B. In fact, her name is not included on the list of continuing Dance Moms cast members. Fans say that Chloe Lukasiak joining the cast would help to boost viewer ratings if Abby Lee Miller cannot return to the show.

‘Dance Moms’ News: Chloe Lukasiak To Battle ALDC In Season 7B: The Dance Moms Season 7… https://t.co/LUNQ52JP23 — FRANCIS K S LIM (@cgnetwork) February 17, 2017

If Miller is sentenced to time in prison, the Lifetime network will have to consider how, or if, they can continue on with Dance Moms in Abby’s absence. The return of Abby will depend upon her sentencing, and there is a chance that Dance Moms will suffer a long hiatus because of it.

Would the ratings remain stable without Abby there to cause drama? Maybe Cathy Nesbitt-Stein, the arch nemesis of Abby Lee Miller, could take the reins. Wouldn’t that be an amusing twist of fate? Do you think Abby Lee Miller will be sentenced to prison? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]