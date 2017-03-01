Samsung Galaxy Book Vs Surface Pro 4: Spec-by-Spec Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy Book is one of the South Korean tech giant’s most interesting devices this year, with capabilities far beyond that of a conventional tablet and a form factor that is far more portable and attractive than most laptops in the market. Inasmuch as the Samsung Galaxy Book is a powerhouse device, however, it would have to compete against the current king of hybrid devices, the Microsoft Surface Pro 4.

Note, however, that the comparison between the Surface Pro 4 and the Galaxy Book would involve specs and hardware that are found in the 12-inch variant of Samsung’s device. Samsung has also revealed a 10.6-inch version of the Galaxy Book, though its specs are far inferior to its larger sibling’s. Thus, for better comparison, the 12-inch variant of the Galaxy Book is compared with the Surface Pro 4.

Samsung Galaxy Book vs Microsoft Surface Pro 4 – Software

The South Korean tech giant has made a commitment with the productivity capabilities of the Galaxy Book, releasing the device with Windows 10, according to a CNET report. With the laptop-grade operating system powering the device, the Galaxy Book becomes far more capable in productivity than most high-end tablets available in the market, such as the Apple iPad Pro.

While the Galaxy Book is powered by a full-fledged Windows 10 operating system, its software does lag a bit when compared with the Surface Pro 4’s Windows 10 Pro OS. While the differences between the Pro and the non-Pro version of W10 are fairly marginal, power users would still be able to notice that the Surface Pro 4’s operating system is a bit more robust than the Galaxy Book’s OS.

Regardless of where you work, the new #GalaxyBook is going to change the way your team does business: https://t.co/qZ65bpRTlh #MWC17 pic.twitter.com/JiCzVtAy8h — Kevin Gilroy (@KevinGilroy) February 26, 2017

Samsung Galaxy Book vs Microsoft Surface Pro 4 – Internals

Both the Galaxy Book and the Surface Pro 4 pack powerful specs, with each device being equipped with the latest tech available at the time of its release. Storage-wise, the Galaxy Book is released with 128GB and 256GB configurations, which is substantial enough for most users, but lacking when compared to the Surface Pro 4’s 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants. Memory-wise, the Galaxy Book could have up to 8GB of RAM, while the Surface Pro 4 could be equipped with as much as 16GB of memory.

What really sets apart the Galaxy Book from the Surface Pro 4, however, are the processors that power them. While the Microsoft device has more generous storage and RAM, the Galaxy Book’s 3.1GHz Core i5 7th-generation Kaby Lake processor beats out the Surface Pro 4’s 6th-generation Skylake chips. Of course, the fact that the Surface Pro 4 is more than a year old explains the device’s inferior processor, but in this respect, at least, the Samsung Galaxy Book is the winner.

Samsung Galaxy Book vs Microsoft Surface Pro 4 – Display and Battery

The displays of both devices are both premium grade, with Samsung’s machine being equipped with the South Korean tech giant’s 12-inch 2,160×1,440 AMOLED panel and Microsoft’s hybrid being equipped with a pin-sharp 12.3-inch 2,736×1,824 IPS LCD display. What really sets the Galaxy Book’s display apart, however, is its HDR capabilities, according to PC World. Needless to say, while both devices have stunning screens, the Galaxy Book’s display is just a bit more breathtaking than its Microsoft rival’s panel.

Email, edit graphics and prepare your presentation, all while heading to the meeting. #GalaxyBook pic.twitter.com/S2rvGKqcjn — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 26, 2017

As for the devices’ battery, Samsung claims that its hybrid device could last up to 10.5 hours of playback. The hybrid is also equipped with fast-charging technology, enabling the Galaxy Book to store significant power in a short amount of time. This is yet another area where the Galaxy Book bests the Surface Pro 4, considering that Microsoft’s device has been criticized by consumers to have substandard battery life.

Samsung Galaxy Book vs Microsoft Surface Pro 4 – Accessories and Price

This is one aspect where the Samsung Galaxy Book readily beats out its Microsoft-bred rival. Unlike the Surface Pro 4, the Galaxy Book includes both an S-Pen and a Pogo keyboard cover. Considering that Surface Pro 4 users still need to spend up to $159 for a keyboard, the Galaxy Book’s included accessories seem to be a better deal.

Of course, this would all depend on the pricing of Samsung’s latest hybrid device. The South Korean tech giant has not announced the official price of the Galaxy Book, but considering that it is aimed at the enterprise and power users, there is a pretty good chance that the hybrid would be priced fairly high. If this happens, then its more advanced processor and accessories would be key to justify its cost, especially when compared with the Surface Pro 4’s $929 asking price. For now, the Galaxy Book appears to be a compelling alternative to Microsoft’s device, until the Surface Pro 5 gets released, anyway.

[Featured Image by Pixabay]