‘Vampire Diaries’ Season 8 Finale Spoilers: ‘I Was Feeling Epic’ Title Explained

The Vampire Diaries is coming to an end. While there are still a few episodes before the conclusion of Season 8, the creators recently shared information on the title. What does “I Was Feeling Epic” mean and what does it refer to? In an interview, Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson explained some facts about the season finale episode title.

TVD spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know what could happen on The CW series.

There are only two episodes left before the Season 8 finale of The Vampire Diaries. Titled “I Was Feeling Epic,” fans are wondering what exactly that means. Recently, co-creators Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson spoke to Entertainment Weekly regarding the last episode. They explained where the title came from and of course, it has to do with Elena Gilbert (Nina Dobrev).

In the second episode of TVD, Elena made a statement to Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley). It was her way of telling him why they couldn’t be together. One of the reasons was because it was too complicated.

“We met, and we talked, and it was epic, but then the sun came up and reality set in.”

However, like most TV shows, characters will always find a way to be together and “Stelena” was no exception. To the dismay of many fans, Stefan and Elena would not last forever. Instead, she would move on with Stefan’s brother, Damon Salvatore (Ian Somerhalder), the couple fans call “Delena.”

Then, in a shocking move, Nina Dobrev announced she was leaving The Vampire Diaries at the end of Season 6. Fast forward to today, and the actress has promised to return for the final episode of the long-running series. Fans are patiently waiting for “I Was Feeling Epic” to air to see her return, whether it is as Elena, Katherine, or if she will be playing dual roles. At the same time, there is a sadness because it means the end of TVD forever.

Kevin Williamson said he remembers reading the line in the script. The TVD co-creator talked about what he thought it meant for the future of the vampire series.

“Julie [Plec] wrote that beautiful monologue, and I remember reading it for the first time and just crying. And then Stefan came back and said it to her again, and I remember tearing up. I thought we were onto something special. When you shoot a pilot, you never know if anything is going to work. But it’s those second and third episodes where it starts to come together. And that’s when you know if the show has legs.”

In Episode 8, Elena got some advice from Stefan’s best friend, Lexi (Arielle Kebbel). She said that when it’s real, one can’t walk away. After Stefan thanked her, she gave a response which is now the Season 8 finale title. It is also Plec’s favorite line from the entire history of The Vampire Diaries.

“I was feeling epic.”

According to Spoilers Guide, the synopsis for the Season 8 finale of TVD has been released. It is vague, but many fans speculate that the “greatest enemy” is Katherine, who is now in charge of Hell after Cade was destroyed.

“With the fate of Mystic Falls at stake, Stefan and Damon must fight their greatest enemy for one last battle.”

What do you think of what co-creators Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson had to say about the title of the Season 8 finale? What do you think “I Was Feeling Epic” means for Mystic Falls? What do you think will happen with Stefan, Damon, Elena, Katherine, Caroline, and the rest of the characters? Find out on March 10, when The CW network airs the last episode of The Vampire Diaries.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]