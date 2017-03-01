Melania Trump Wears $10,141.43 Black Michael Kors Suit To Joint Address [Photos]

First Lady Melania Trump has definitely created a lot of buzz with her choice of outfits worn lately — and the expense of such clothing. As reported by the Inquisitr, earlier in the day on Tuesday, February 28, Mrs. Trump wore a $2,950 red Valentino dress to President Donald Trump’s bill signing. And whereas the cost of Melania’s Governors’ Ball black dress wasn’t readily found, Ivanka Trump’s dress was $4,295 that Ivanka wore during that dinner. Then there was the time that Melania chose to wear white Michael Kors pants and Mrs. Trump wore a $3,890 Calvin Klein dress.

However, Mrs. Trump’s $10,141.43 Michael Kors outfit that Melania wore to Mr. Trump’s joint address of Congress, according to CNN, (minus the sales tax) is getting even more buzz online, due to the fact that the sparkling outfit cost more than $10,000 with tax added on. The publication notes that First Lady Melania is not the only White House wife who has worn Michael Kors during a special political night. During President Barack Obama’s 2015 State of the Union, Mrs. Michelle Obama wore a Kors suit as well — however, that Kors suit was $2,500 — more than $7,000 less than Melania’s Kors suit.

As seen in the above and below photos, Melania entered the House chamber prior to President Trump’s address of a joint session of the U.S. Congress on February 28. During Mr. Trump’s speech, he gave Mrs. Trump praise, and Melania received a standing ovation.

As reported by WWD, Mrs. Trump sat in the balcony of the House and captured the attention of fashionistas and fashion aficionados took note of the black embroidered Michael Kors suit, which sparkled under the lights and was cinched using a wide belt. The publication notes that the Kors black suit dress was from the spring 2017 Kors collection.

Time linked to the Kors website to point out the price of Melania’s ensemble.

As noted by the Michael Kors Collection website, the “Floral-Embroidered Stretch Pebble-Crepe Dinner Jacket” is listed at $4,995.00 as of this writing. The “Floral-Embroidered Stretch Pebble-Crepe Dinner Jacket” details and style notes declare that the black suit jacket is made of nearly all virgin wool, is dry clean only and imported. The notes also include personal descriptions from Kors about the suit.

The publication notes that the black Kors skirt Melania wore with the jacket cost $4,595, which brings the outfits total to $9,590 before sales tax is added. If Mrs. Trump paid the 5.75 percent Washington, D.C., sales tax for the outfit, that brings the total to $10,141.43, without the cost of any shipping fees to the White House.

Feedback about Mrs. Trump black Kors suit is flowing in online, even as some people buzz about Melania getting flak from some folks who don’t want the Girl Scout organization to make Mrs. Trump an honorary leader. Other folks, however, are complimenting Mrs. Trump for her sparkly black Kors outfit, whilst detractors criticized the black suit, calling it inappropriate to wear to such a political event.

Whereas as some people are debating the style of Melania’s suit, others are writing about the cost of the Kors ensemble, with comments like the below — some of which urge the Trump Family to donate such expensive clothing to help the people spoken about during the Trump campaign on the trail and afterward.

Cindy: “I love that suit. She looks great.” Ξvan Ross Katz: “Melania Trump dons a Michael Kors jacket ($4,995) & skirt ($4,595), variations previously seen on Emma Stone + Chrissy Teigen #JointAddress” Meara Brady‏: “What business does Michael Kors have dressing Melania Trump. Good. Sir.” Leah Joy Miller: “Re Melania’s $9,000 dress tonight, she probably is thinking ‘oh this old thing.’ #richproblems” “Kat Harding‏: “Here’s hoping Melania bought that @ MichaelKors dress and they didn’t dress her. It matters.”

