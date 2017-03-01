TNA News: Two More Big Names Gone From TNA, Six Total In Last Week – WWE Bound?

Just as soon as Jeff Jarrett returned to TNA Impact Wrestling and everyone thought the company was coming back together, they appear to be completely falling apart. In the last three days, the company has seen former world champion Drew Galloway and the Hardy Boyz, the current tag team champions, decide to leave. Now, TNA is having to deal with two more big losses as “The Miracle” Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis are both also gone from the promotion.

According to PW Insider, Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett are no longer with TNA and have both decided to leave the promotion. Their contracts appear to have recently expired and they have been working on a pay-per-appearance basis with hopes of signing new deals soon.

Well, with just two days until the next set of Impact tapings, both decided against appearing for TNA any longer and have chosen to depart.

Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett entered on the TNA scene from Ring of Honor in January of last year, and they were huge signings. Maria was one of the top female superstars in the Knockouts division while “The Miracle” became the first man to ever pin EC3 and he won the TNA X-Division title on one occasion.

Cageside Seats thought the couple were two of the more entertaining wrestlers that TNA had on their roster, and it is quite shocking that the promotion wouldn’t try harder to re-sign them. Then again, it doesn’t appear as if Jeff Jarrett and others are working hard at signing any of their top stars.

This now makes five big stars that Impact Wrestling has lost in the last few days.

First, it was former TNA World Heavyweight Champion Drew Galloway who decided to part ways with TNA after his contract was set to expire this week. Wrestling Inc. reports that he ended up deciding to leave on Sunday night after the promotion had not attempted to finalize a new deal with him at all.

Thank you @IMPACTWRESTLING for these past two years & everything we achieved together. I’ll miss everyone & I’ll see you down that long road — Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) February 27, 2017

After the departure of Galloway, it was time for TNA to try and re-sign the current TNA World Tag Team Champions in “Broken” Matt and Jeff Hardy. Well, on Monday evening, the disrespect continued as TNA shunned the champions and the brothers decided it was time to part ways with the company as well.

Jeff Jarrett finally chose to speak on the depatures of the Hardy Boyz, but he didn’t say a whole lot. He first said that the policy of the company is not to speak on contractual matters, and he wished them the best in the future.

(2) I personally wish nothing but continued success for @JEFFHARDYBRAND @MATTHARDYBRAND @GallowaySpeaks. All three of them are fantastic… — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

(3) talent and wherever they land they will obviously do very well. Wrestling business can be tough at times, but one thing is for sure… — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

(4)…the business is ALWAYS changing! Ready for @UniversalORL and can’t wait for Thursday! #MIGA — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) February 28, 2017

Now, the bleeding is just getting worse and it doesn’t show any signs of stopping.

The contract disputes that Impact Wrestling have had with some of their top talents is really starting to hurt them. As they are trying to rebuild, they are actually moving backward and the losses of Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett along with the other three stars is going to hurt.

Rumors are circulating that the Hardy Boyz are heading to WWE, but there is no confirmation of that as of yet. Drew Galloway could return to WWE, but as of now, he will likely head to wrestle in European promotions.

Add Reby Sky, Matt Hardy’s wife, to this list and that makes a total of six talents gone.

As for Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett? They could end up heading to WWE if there is a call for them from the company, but they may also head back to Ring of Honor. Bennett has never been a part of WWE, but that is where Maria got here start in wrestling.

After all of the big changes in the management area of TNA Impact Wrestling, everyone thought that the company may be able to return to its successful ways of the past. Now, it appears as if they are actually going in complete reverse. First, Drew Galloway decided not to re-sign. Then, the Hardy Boyz felt disrespected and decided to leave. Now, Maria Kanellis and Mike Bennett are gone as well and the promotion just keeps deteriorating in record time.

[Featured Image by TNA Impact Wrestling]