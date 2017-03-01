Kailyn Lowry Baby Daddy Saga: Stunning New Details Revealed!

The Kailyn Lowry baby daddy saga continues to gain traction online as a report revealed new details about the identity of the man who would soon become the father of the Teen Mom 2 star’s child.

While latest update about the mysterious baby daddy of the MTV celebrity’s third baby did not exactly identify who he is, it unveiled major details about the man’s identity.

Speaking to Radar Online, Kailyn’s publicist Casi Densmore-Koon unveiled details about Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy without mentioning the guy’s name.

“The father is a friend Kail was briefly dating.”

The reality star’s publicist further clarified that having the baby was Kailyn’s decision and was not an accident, contrary to rumors going around.

“This was Kail’s choice and she is 100% happy. Kail can’t wait to welcome the new addition to her family this summer.”

But while Densmore-Koon know this much, she admitted that she doesn’t exactly know who the man is, saying that “Kail will release that information when she’s ready.”

Based on a report from In Touch Weekly, the celebrity has been hinting about a new relationship with someone whose identity remains a mystery. Because of this, the rumor mill about who impregnated her started churning with fans playing a guessing game on who Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy is.

Teen Mom 2 star #KailynLowry Baby Bombshell! She Hints At Baby No. 3 On Twitter https://t.co/MQa6WKbseT — Perry Miller (@GossipnSpoilers) February 24, 2017

Among the top guesses included Tyler Hill because of one incident when Kailyn received a text message from him while the Teen Mom 2 star was FaceTiming with now ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Unfortunately, Tyler denied that he was involved with Kailyn romantically via Reddit cited by In Touch Weekly.

“Nah, she’s not my type apparently,” he wrote.

Another candidate in the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy saga is her MTV producer JC Cueva who has been rumored to be in an intimate relationship with the celebrity. But as Hollywood gossip goes, such rumors had been debunked by both parties with JC even making it sound like he was just friends with the Teen Mom 2 star in a statement cited by the outlet in December.

“I joke around with her a lot. She likes me as a person, but she hates that I have to be a producer sometimes. We get along really great, and I think she respects me.”

Third on the list is Kailyn’s ex-husband Javi Marroquin. Their breakup in May 2016 was kind of messy and the finalization of their divorce in December was even more.

Despite this, many still suspect him to be Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy for her third child considering how he reacted to his ex-wife’s current pregnancy over Twitter.

“Lol y’all aren’t getting anything from me! It will all play out. I’m focused on Lincoln, work, and Crossfit. Ask me questions about that.”

Amid all this, Kailyn is currently busy with her new book Heart & Hustle, book signings, and her studies. The Teen Mom 2 star plans to graduate in May before she gives birth to baby no. 3.

Her publicist also revealed that she will continue a tradition she started with her first two babies.

“She will not find out the gender, just like she didn’t with Isaac and Lincoln,” she revealed.

She also extended her gratitude towards her fans for supporting her all the way through Densmore-Koon’s interview with Radar.

“Kail is thankful for the positive support. And we thank her fans for respecting her privacy during this exciting time.”

What do you think will come out of the Kailyn Lowry baby daddy saga? Do you have other guesses on who the mystery man is? Share with us your thoughts in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Star Magazine]