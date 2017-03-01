Josh & Anna Duggar Split After Jinger’s Wedding And Jessa Delivers Baby? [Rumor]

Josh and Anna Duggar have been virtually silent ever since the scandal ripped through their family and got 19 Kids and Counting cancelled. Luckily, the Duggar family managed to snag a spinoff show called Jill & Jessa: Counting On on TLC, but that didn’t mean that Josh and Anna were invited back on screen. That mean that the couple had to make sure that they are not seen in the episodes that have all the family together.

For example, Josh Duggar attended Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s wedding last November, but had to be careful not to be seen on camera. The eagle-eyed fans discovered that he used his own son as a shield not to appear on Counting On, ensuring the show to continue getting aired.

Here's Exactly How Josh Duggar Was Creatively Edited Out of Jinger's TV Wedding Special https://t.co/9qnLcpelNF pic.twitter.com/ey82EIoFi5 — Woman's Day (@WomansDay) December 5, 2016

While Josh and Anna had stopped posting on their social media accounts, they did not stop their relatives from uploading pictures of them leading a normal life. After Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding, the Duggar couple decided to go on a double date in honor of his younger sister.

“The former 19 Kids and Counting star had a busy weekend with his family and wife Anna Duggar, as they celebrated his younger sister Jinger Duggar’s marriage to Jeremy Vuolo,” reports Entertainment Tonight. “In addition to attending the wedding, Josh also made a rare public appearance with his wife, along with her sister, Priscilla, and her husband, David Waller.”

Thank you, Josh & Anna, for a wonderful weekend together topped off with a fun #doubledate this evening! You'll are doing great! #sistertime #familytime A post shared by DavidnCil Waller (@davidncil) on Nov 6, 2016 at 4:49pm PST

But since then, only more drama has shaken up the family. Josh is still facing lawsuits from a Los Angeles based DJ, who claim that 19 Kids and Counting star used his personal photo to set up his Ashley Madison account.

“Matthew McCarthy, the Los Angeles-based DJ and photographer whose photos Duggar used on his Ashley Madison profile, is seeking undisclosed damages,” reports People Magazine.

“In the filing, McCarthy claims that Duggar’s wrongful, “extreme and outrageous” use of his image on Ashley Madison, Twitter and OkCupid profile has resulted in loss of work as well as harassment.”

And now, after two years of juggling scandals and family, it looks like his wife Anna is reconsidering being with this man.

“Anna hasn’t told Josh she wants a divorce, but a friend of hers put her in touch with a lawyer and Anna has spoken to the lawyer on the phone,” a source close to the Duggar family said, according to Perez Hilton. “She’s been putting off meeting them for some time because she was terrified of being spotted at their office, but she is now finally ready to make the move and will be visiting the attorney in the next week or so.

She already has four children with Josh, which means that if the divorce were to go forward, it won’t be easy for anyone involved. There have not been any updates on the issue, nor has his parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar addressed it. It is possible that the family is hoping that all this will calm down as they continue to celebrate the good things happening to their members.

For example, Jessa Duggar just gave birth to her second baby. Much of her attention and energy have been going towards her son Henry. Check him out on Instagram!

My ❤ is full. ???????????????? #SpurgeonElliotSeewald #HenryWilberforceSeewald A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Feb 21, 2017 at 7:21am PST

“We are so happy to announce the arrival of our sweet second son,” Ben and Jessa wrote on their family blog.

“He was born at 4:26 am this morning, weighing 8 lbs and 11 ounces and measuring 21 3/4 inches long. Mom and baby are both doing well. We are so thankful to God for this precious new gift of life and are excited to be a family of four! Thanks to everyone for your prayers and well wishes!”

Do you think there is any chance that Josh Duggar will ever come back on Jill & Jessa: Counting On? Let us know in the comments below!

[Featured Image by Josh Duggar/Twitter]